Which Countries Have Banned Asbestos?

The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised that countries throughout the world eliminate the use of all types of asbestos, a dangerous carcinogen, to prevent asbestos-related diseases. According to the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization, it was estimated that 40,000 people in the U.S. die each year from asbestos-related conditions.
Despite the WHO's concerns, Fast Company reported that under Trump's administration, "The [U.S. Environmental Protection Agency] (EPA) has even made it easier for companies to introduce new uses of asbestos-containing products in America." Although Asbestos Nation estimates that 55 countries have outlawed the carcinogen, this issue brings up a common question: Has my country banned asbestos? Below, we have provided a list by International Ban Asbestos Secretariat's Laurie Kazan-Allen on the following 65 countries and regions that have banned asbestos.
Europe
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macedonia
- Malta
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom
Middle East
- Bahrain
- Iraq
- Israel
- Jordan
- Kuwait
- Oman
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
Asia
- Brunei
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
Africa
- Algeria
- Djibouti
- Egypt
- Gabon
- Mauritius
- Mozambique
- Seychelles
- South Africa
Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Honduras
- Uruguay
Oceania
- Australia
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
Information was revised on August 8, 2018. News Via: IBAS.