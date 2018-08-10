Which Countries Have Banned Asbestos?

The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised that countries throughout the world eliminate the use of all types of asbestos, a dangerous carcinogen, to prevent asbestos-related diseases. According to the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization, it was estimated that 40,000 people in the U.S. die each year from asbestos-related conditions.

Despite the WHO's concerns, Fast Company reported that under Trump's administration, "The [U.S. Environmental Protection Agency] (EPA) has even made it easier for companies to introduce new uses of asbestos-containing products in America." Although Asbestos Nation estimates that 55 countries have outlawed the carcinogen, this issue brings up a common question: Has my country banned asbestos? Below, we have provided a list by International Ban Asbestos Secretariat's Laurie Kazan-Allen on the following 65 countries and regions that have banned asbestos.

Save this picture! © Asbestorama [Flickr], Public Domain. ImageTwo women at work in an asbestos factory in Lancashire, England

Europe

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macedonia

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Middle East

Bahrain

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Asia

Brunei

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Africa

Algeria

Djibouti

Egypt

Gabon

Mauritius

Mozambique

Seychelles

South Africa

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Honduras

Uruguay

Oceania

Australia

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Information was revised on August 8, 2018. News Via: IBAS.