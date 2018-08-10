World
  3. Which Countries Have Banned Asbestos?

Which Countries Have Banned Asbestos?

Which Countries Have Banned Asbestos?, © <https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Asbest_leien_-_Asbestos_Roof_Shingles.jpg'>Wikimedia Commons</a>, Under the License <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en">CA Attribution-Share Alike 3.0</a>
© Wikimedia Commons, Under the License CA Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised that countries throughout the world eliminate the use of all types of asbestos, a dangerous carcinogen, to prevent asbestos-related diseases. According to the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization, it was estimated that 40,000 people in the U.S. die each year from asbestos-related conditions. 

Despite the WHO's concerns, Fast Company reported that under Trump's administration, "The [U.S. Environmental Protection Agency] (EPA) has even made it easier for companies to introduce new uses of asbestos-containing products in America." Although Asbestos Nation estimates that 55 countries have outlawed the carcinogen, this issue brings up a common question: Has my country banned asbestos? Below, we have provided a list by International Ban Asbestos Secretariat's Laurie Kazan-Allen on the following 65 countries and regions that have banned asbestos.

Save this picture!
© <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/asbestos_pix/27584842094'> Asbestorama [Flickr]</a>, Public Domain. ImageTwo women at work in an asbestos factory in Lancashire, England
© Asbestorama [Flickr], Public Domain. ImageTwo women at work in an asbestos factory in Lancashire, England

Europe

  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Bulgaria
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Gibraltar
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Macedonia
  • Malta
  • Monaco
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • Serbia
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • United Kingdom

Middle East

  • Bahrain
  • Iraq
  • Israel
  • Jordan
  • Kuwait
  • Oman
  • Qatar
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey

Asia

  • Brunei
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan

Africa

  • Algeria
  • Djibouti
  • Egypt
  • Gabon
  • Mauritius
  • Mozambique
  • Seychelles
  • South Africa

Latin America

  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Chile
  • Honduras
  • Uruguay

Oceania

  • Australia
  • New Caledonia
  • New Zealand

Information was revised on August 8, 2018. News Via: IBAS.

Cite: Nicolás Valencia. "Which Countries Have Banned Asbestos?" 10 Aug 2018. ArchDaily.

