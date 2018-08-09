World
  7. Esporles House / Sio2 Arch y Toni Montes

Esporles House / Sio2 Arch y Toni Montes

  • 09:00 - 9 August, 2018
Esporles House / Sio2 Arch y Toni Montes
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

  • Architects

    Sio2 Arch y Toni Montes

  • Location

    Illes Balears, Spain

  • Authors

    Santi Ibarra, Toni Montes, Lluís Ortega, Xavier Osarte, Esther Segura

  • Design Team

    Juan Gándara, Oriol Vives, Jordi Ribó

  • Area

    2475.7 ft2

  • Project Year

    2012

  • Photographs

    José Hevia
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Esporles House belongs to a set of Sio2Arch projects that explore the convergence of landscape and domestic space. The project is built in Esporles, Majorca, on a site with a strong slope. The volume has a U shape forming a new exterior landscape that becomes part of the section of the house. The ground qualifies the interior, making it permeable, and the architecture organizes the exterior, making it inhabitable.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Plan
Plan
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The house is designed as a set of relations between landscape and architecture. The project reflects that tension, qualifying a new domestic space that flows between interior and exterior. The interiors are worked building thresholds and transitions. The game between domestic and domesticated spaces constitutes an inhabitable scape that expands the traditional notion of garden city house.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

About this office
Sio2 Arch y Toni Montes
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Esporles House / Sio2 Arch y Toni Montes" [Esporles House / Sio2 Arch y Toni Montes] 09 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899843/esporles-house-sio2-arch-y-toni-montes/> ISSN 0719-8884

