World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Belgium
  5. OBBA
  6. 2018
  7. The Floating Island / OBBA & Dertien12

The Floating Island / OBBA & Dertien12

  • 10:00 - 9 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Floating Island / OBBA & Dertien12
Save this picture!
The Floating Island / OBBA & Dertien12, © Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

© Kyungsub Shin © Kyungsub Shin © Kyungsub Shin © Kyungsub Shin + 25

  • Architects

    Dertien12, OBBA

  • Location

    Bruges, Belgium

  • Lead Architects

    Sojung Lee& Sangjoon Kwak(OBBA), Tom Gantois(Dertien12)

  • Project Team

    Hwangjong Yeo(OBBA), Jason Slabbynck(Dertien12)

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Kyungsub Shin

  • Structure Engineer

    Byungsoon Park(THEKUJO), Pieter Ochelen(UTIL)

  • Construction

    Pontoon-Jason Bridging / Steel Part-Westland / Ropes-Helix
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

Text description provided by the architects. Brugge in Belgium, also known as ‘Venice of the North’, is a city designated as a UNESCO World Heritage still showing the beautiful old section of the city in the Middle Age. The canal going through the city, along with the well-preserved structure, is the unique element of Brugge providing beautiful landscapes.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

In TRIENNALE BRUGGE 2018, OBBA intends to make a small change in these beautiful landscapes. By installing “The Floating Island”, a pavilion in long streamlined shape floating on the water, OBBA tries to blur the rigid boundary of the canal and guide people to the waterside. In this way, by planning the canal as a place where visitors can walk, rest, reflect, and enjoy on the water, not just as a borrowed scenery, OBBA attempts to connect their relationships more in three dimensions.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

The pavilion consists of pontoons on the water, metal frames, deck plates, metal pillars, upper metal rails connecting the pillars, and rope curtains embracing the rails. The rope curtains and their shadows create ambiguous spaces that seem to be opened and closed at the same time. In addition, the curtains and shadows reacting to the lights and winds blur the boundary, repeatedly open and close visitors’ sights, and make familiar landscapes fresh again.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

There are various spaces with different shapes and forms in the middle of the linear trail where people can rest quietly. Visitors can enjoy sunbathing leaning to the tilted ropes or rest on the wide rope hammocks looking at the clouds in the sky. In addition, they can sit on the edge and relieve their stress appreciating the quietly flowing water, read books or reflect on themselves sitting in the circular space alone, or sometimes have a great time playing on the swings.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

In this way, “The Floating Island” gives the time of joy and reflection to the citizens and extends the boundary of their acts and perceptions. Further, it blurs the boundary between life (daily life) and art, making a calm change in the familiar landscapes of Brugge. The canal returns to the breasts of the citizens, forms new relationships with them, and flows constantly.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
OBBA
Office
Dertien12
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Belgium
Cite: "The Floating Island / OBBA & Dertien12" 09 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899820/the-floating-island-obba-and-dertien12/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »