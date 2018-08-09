World
i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Sweden
  5. Jim Brunnestom
  6. 2018
  7. Dalsland Cabin 2.0 / Jim Brunnestom

Dalsland Cabin 2.0 / Jim Brunnestom

  • 02:00 - 9 August, 2018
Dalsland Cabin 2.0 / Jim Brunnestom
Dalsland Cabin 2.0 / Jim Brunnestom, © Hampus Berndtson
© Hampus Berndtson

© Hampus Berndtson

  • Architects

    Jim Brunnestom

  • Location

    Bengtsfors, Sweden

  • Lead Architects

    Jim Brunnestom Maa, Sar/Msa

  • Area

    168.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Hampus Berndtson
© Hampus Berndtson
© Hampus Berndtson

“Dalslandsstugan 2.0” (Dalsland cabin 2.0), propose a new standard house for the Dalsland county, Sweden. The proposal is based on the traditional Dalsland cabin; a timber cabin being the common residential house in the area before the industrial revolution. The house finds inspiration in the material palette and certain details from the old cabins seen in the surrounding landscape.

© Hampus Berndtson
© Hampus Berndtson
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Hampus Berndtson
© Hampus Berndtson

The Dalsland cabin 2.0 is constructed in cross laminated timber. The construction constitutes the interior walls and allow great spans, making it possible to create openings in the facade more freely, thus letting the building adjust to the specificity of the site. The house is insulated with wood fibers, and clad by a simple vertical wood facade, let to grey. Both the facade and the standing-seam metal roof relate to an agricultural tradition of simple construction methods.

© Hampus Berndtson
© Hampus Berndtson
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Hampus Berndtson
© Hampus Berndtson

The house is organised around two solid cores that carry the roof. The cores contain the private functions of the buildings - hygiene and storing facilities. The house has low eaves, giving the building a small and welcoming size as you approach it. The interior opens up as the central room reaches all the way to the ridge of the ceiling. On the second floor there are rooms with skylights and views of the surroundings.

First floor plan
First floor plan
© Hampus Berndtson
© Hampus Berndtson
West Elevation + Sections
West Elevation + Sections

The proposal is intended as an alternative to the Swedish catalogue homes market, that can offer architectural and aesthetic quality and still be affordable for a person on an average income.

© Hampus Berndtson
© Hampus Berndtson

About this office
Jim Brunnestom
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sweden
Cite: "Dalsland Cabin 2.0 / Jim Brunnestom" 09 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899815/dalsland-cabin-jim-brunnestom/> ISSN 0719-8884

