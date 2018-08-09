World
  7. Bent dan Light / BK Interior Design & Architectural Planning

Bent dan Light / BK Interior Design & Architectural Planning

  • 22:00 - 9 August, 2018
Bent dan Light / BK Interior Design & Architectural Planning
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

© Mario Wibowo

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. If you have closer look, the cocoon itself is made of sliced thin marble that reinforced with fiberglass to achieve the flexible form. We use every remaining piece to be useful.

Comes from inspiration to reality, we can minimize the use of marble & also reduce mining exploitation. The use of its material requires only 5% of normal use. Resource efficient while minimizing the wastage. The work is more like a craftsmanship, which is adjustable according to the field conditions. 

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Challenge is on how to make the marble pattern connect continuous smoothly.  We cover connections with special treatment, in order to make the looks appeal and natural. All aspects are taken into account in details, such as air circulation inside the show project.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Inspired from gills of fish, where direction of openings are distinguished with; facing up for air supply and air return with facing down.

As well as audio and ambience are taken into account specifically to avoid the echo effect, which is likely due to reflective material.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

The project is located on 6th Chin Bee Avenue, Singapore – surrounded by industrial complex. A mix concept between office and warehouse, equipped with ramp along to the top floor.  MM Galeri by Sharikat National is located at Level 4th, with the area extent of approximately 530 square meters. In collaboration with Sharikat National stone supplier, this project is a reflection of MM Galeri’s existence in Singapore, as a stone specialist. Also one of few representative galleries owned by MM Galeri.

Section A
Section A
Floor plan
Floor plan
Section B
Section B

There are special regulations that some access should be easily attainable. Access is located on the right and left side of the building on each level. Evacuation access to the corridor and access to the breaking point, towards the building window to the outside.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

The above limits become crucial part of the details for this project planning, especially considering that the overall production process is made in Indonesia.

Started from design drawings, by considering all details on the field and site requirements, then continue with production in module form, along with production sequence number. After all production process complete in Indonesia, arrangement start at location - according the sequence number. In addition, all fields installation are conducted without any drilling at all. 

BK Interior Design & Architectural Planning
Stone

Gallery Singapore
Cite: "Bent dan Light / BK Interior Design & Architectural Planning" 09 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899789/bent-dan-light-bk-interior-design-and-architectural-planning/> ISSN 0719-8884

