All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. United States
  5. Howeler + Yoon Architecture
  6. 2015
  7. Shadow Play / Howeler + Yoon Architecture

Shadow Play / Howeler + Yoon Architecture

  • 15:00 - 9 August, 2018
Shadow Play / Howeler + Yoon Architecture
Shadow Play / Howeler + Yoon Architecture, © Matt Winquist
© Matt Winquist

© Matt Winquist

  • Scope / Service

    Architectural Installation

  • Client / Commissioning entity

    City of Phoenix

  • Area / Dimension

    100’ x 150’ x 15’
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Matt Winquist
© Matt Winquist

Text description provided by the architects. By transforming a traffic median into a public space, Shadow Play fosters pedestrian life and improves the downtown Phoenix streetscape at Roosevelt Row. Clusters of shade structures create respite from the desert sun by offering a public parasol at an urban scale. Shadow Play's hovering canopy is formed from an aggregation of identical geometric modules.

© Matt Winquist
© Matt Winquist

Each module is fabricated from a steel plate to create a thin but structurally rigid cell. The aggregation of individual cells form clusters that span between vertical supports to create an angular canopy of open cells. The folded steel cells filter the intense sunlight, casting shadows on the ground and creating local micro-climate in the shade. The geometry of the canopy maximizes the production of shade and shadow while allowing for breezes and air movement. 

Site Plan
Site Plan
© Matt Winquist
© Matt Winquist
Section
Section

Photovoltaic panels are mounted to the top surface of the canopy, taking advantage of the optimally oriented geometry of the steel cells. Power generated by the photovoltaic panels is stored in batteries, allowing the canopy to be illuminated from within in the evening time. 

© Matt Winquist
© Matt Winquist

As an urban platform to reclaim under-used public space, Shadow Play foregrounds its environment to create a site-specific collective place within downtown Phoenix. 

© Matt Winquist
© Matt Winquist

About this office
Howeler + Yoon Architecture
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture United States
Cite: "Shadow Play / Howeler + Yoon Architecture" 09 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899722/shadow-play-howeler-plus-yoon-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

