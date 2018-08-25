World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. India
  5. Sameep Padora & Associates
  6. 2018
  7. K.J. Somaiya College for Information Technology / Sameep Padora & Associates

K.J. Somaiya College for Information Technology / Sameep Padora & Associates

  • 02:00 - 25 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
K.J. Somaiya College for Information Technology / Sameep Padora & Associates
Save this picture!
K.J. Somaiya College for Information Technology / Sameep Padora & Associates, © Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

© Edmund Sumner © Edmund Sumner © Edmund Sumner © Edmund Sumner + 21

  • Architects

    Sameep Padora & Associates

  • Location

    Sion, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

  • Design Team

    Subham Pani, Aparna Dhareshwar, Nikita Khatwani, Sandeep Patwa

  • Structural Consultant

    Rajeev Shah

  • Area

    2070.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Edmund Sumner
Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

Text description provided by the architects. The IT college building is an addition to the K.J. Somaiya Institute of Engineering on their Sion campus in Northern Mumbai. The site for the new building was flanked on one end by a cement plant, on another by a contaminated rivulet and on the west by the existing 8 storey engineering college building.

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

The client brief was for the new institute to accommodate programs that included Workshops, Laboratories, Lecture Rooms & Student Community Rooms along with an extension to the existing cafeteria in the adjoining building, to be built in a second phase.

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

Raising the building on a high plinth to protect against flooding in the monsoons, each of the programs are located based on programmatic adjacencies and around two courtyards. A veranda-like circulation space around the courtyard doubles as an activity spine linking all the study rooms and creating opportunities for students to learn through chance meetings and interaction with each other.

The courtyard facing walls of all programs are designed with openings to allow a visual connect with other students in the courtyards, veranda and the classrooms clustered around the court. The students hence even when in their respective spaces feel as if they are in a collective learning environment without walls separating them.

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

The Workshops, Laboratories, Lecture, & Community rooms are designed without any shared walls to create vistas outwards between each program, to reduce any noise transfer from one room to the next, and to allow air circulation around the rooms keeping them cooler.

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

The insulated roof plane spans over all programs linking them together into a distinct singular building while folding into giant water gargoyles that would channel rainwater into the courtyards and further into harvesting tanks.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Sameep Padora & Associates
Office

Products:

Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools India
Cite: "K.J. Somaiya College for Information Technology / Sameep Padora & Associates" 25 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899721/kj-somaiya-college-for-information-technology-sameep-padora-and-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »