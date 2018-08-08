World
i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Australia
  5. Collins and Turner
  6. 2017
  Barangaroo House / Collins and Turner

Barangaroo House / Collins and Turner

  17:00 - 8 August, 2018
Barangaroo House / Collins and Turner
Barangaroo House / Collins and Turner, © Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

© Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner + 29

  • Developer

    Monique DeCseuz

  • Project manager

    Martin Cunningham,Evan Chalmers, Rowan Stewart, Jason Tran

  • Principal Contractor

    Jeremy Thompson ,Dipankar Mukherjee,Peter Gutmann, David Springford, Phil Kiehne,Carl Nelson, Clare Hall ,Eugene Labra

  • Structure

    Arcadis,Martin O’Shea, Nicholas Sheldrake

  • Mechanical

    Aurecon. Mairead Hogan, David Ting

  • Electrical

    Aurecon. George Diakos

  • Facade

    AureconSteve Hill

  • Hydraulic

    Warren Smith + Partners. Andreas Heintze, Paul Sarza

  • Fire Services

    Warren Smith + Partners. Peter Brawley, Ian Stone

  • Landscape

    Aspect Oculus. Sacha Coles, Jane Nalder, David Duncan, Nat Lawrence, Andrew Langford

  • Fire Consultant

    Defire. Victor Tung

  • Interior Design

    H+E Architects. Chris Grinham, Sonny Lee, Wendy Huang

  • Lighting

    Speirs and Major. Mark Major, Daniel Harvey

  • Contractor

    Onsite Group. Kirk Lawes, David Sanders

  • Specialist

    ITC Eco. Enzo Botte

  • Subcontractors

    Brittons Timbers

  • Client

    Lendlease

  • Certifier

    McKenzie Group. Brigitte Thearle, Stephen Natilli, Aaron Celarc

  • Studio Etic

    Emily Delalande
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. Positioned at the southwest extent of the Barangaroo South precinct, Barangaroo House is the outcome of design excellence competition organised by Lendlease and the Barangaroo Delivery Authority.

© Richard Glover
© Richard Glover

The overarching design strategy was borne of two crucial responses to site and brief: the urban response of a building ‘in-the-round’, and the holistic integration of planting; both edible and ornamental.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Section
Section
© Felix Forest
© Felix Forest

The curved plan form creates a free-flowing space around the building, encouraging and welcoming movement, while effectively stretching the waterside terraces around the northern and southern faces of the building.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

A steam-bent charred timber façade gently curves in 3 dimensions, concealing a continuous ring of edible plants and generating a strong visual identity for the building, while the perimeter balconies cantilever the dining spaces outward, resulting in a uniquely outdoor atmosphere on each level.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

From early design investigations, we sought to propose a building which spoke of the nature of the program, as well as the uniqueness of the site, while resetting the limits of how a hospitality venue can act.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The ambition of the project is the creation of a welcoming, timeless, convivial structure, that over time becomes a much loved part of the city.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Due to its ambitious brief, and bold formal outcome, Barangaroo House drove innovation and testing at every scale - from the urban response to detail resolution, and material selection.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The key urban design agenda of a ‘building in the round’ dictated the curvilinear form, which projects curved perimeter balconies outward in each direction. Structural cantilevers up to 8.5m permit a uniquely outdoor atmosphere to a series of dining spaces on each level of the multi-tiered building.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The structural cantilevers required a complex and innovative concrete waffle slab design, with several layers of post-tensioning, interwoven much like a cable-knit jumper, to allow two-dimensional spans, distributing load back to the raking structural columns, and permitting a free open floor plan for future flexibility.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Innovation in detailing was driven by the vision for a steam-bent charred timber facade, which would reference the primeval act of cooking, while generating a strong visual identity for the building, and aesthetically support the urban strategy of a ‘building in the round’. Prototypes were prepared to refine the concealed dowel fixings, steam bending methodology, and openable windbreaks.

Roof Plan
Roof Plan

Prototyping extended to material innovation as well, with the development of specialised charring equipment, testing custom-laminated glazing products., and patina metal treatments.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

We think of Barangaroo House as being the result of an iterative series of examinations and prototypes, ultimately offering a highly unique response to the challenging requirements of its brief and design intent.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Collins and Turner
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Australia
Cite: "Barangaroo House / Collins and Turner" 08 Aug 2018. ArchDaily.

