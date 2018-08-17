World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. skimA
  6. 2017
  7. JEJE Guesthouse / skimA

JEJE Guesthouse / skimA

  • 19:00 - 17 August, 2018
JEJE Guesthouse / skimA
JEJE Guesthouse / skimA, © Hyosook Chin
© Hyosook Chin

© Hyosook Chin

  • Architects

    skimA

  • Location

    Yeongju-si, South Korea

  • Lead Architects

    Sejin Kim

  • Design Team

    Yunseon Cho

  • Area

    186.09 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Hyosook Chin
© Hyosook Chin
© Hyosook Chin

Text description provided by the architects. The project site is located in 5 minutes walking distance from Yeongju train station and at the junction between the residential area and commercial district. Although the site is classified and sit on the commercial district, mostly neighboring with single-family houses built in the 1970s and made of concrete block.

© Hyosook Chin
© Hyosook Chin
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Hyosook Chin
© Hyosook Chin
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan

In this context, we focus on slotting in between the ‘Guest-Commercial’ & ‘House-Residential’. It will give guests a comfortable atmosphere like a house within residential blocks while taking the advantage of locating near the main commercial road and the station.

© Hyosook Chin
© Hyosook Chin

Due to the required maximum floor area with 8 rooms, design aims to articulate the mass by splitting into two for creating a slot as a corridor space & breaking down the scale, by sliding two volumes for front yard working as a filter from the road while backyard giving a breathing space with neighbors, and by slotting internal space for providing guests with a good view to outside, good daylight across the rooms and cross ventilation.

Section 1
Section 1
Section 2
Section 2

Pitched Roof volume with a recessed balcony is projected out towards the road to be recognizable for guests. JEJE guesthouse is not overwhelmed, but in a way that reveals itself with a simple and calm look, it is slotting in the existing environment.

© Hyosook Chin
© Hyosook Chin

Cite: "JEJE Guesthouse / skimA" 17 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899701/jeje-guesthouse-skima/> ISSN 0719-8884

