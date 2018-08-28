World
Canopy House / Rob Paulus Architects

  • 22:00 - 28 August, 2018
Canopy House / Rob Paulus Architects
Canopy House / Rob Paulus Architects, © Cooperthwaite Photography + Productions
© Cooperthwaite Photography + Productions

© Cooperthwaite Photography + Productions © Cooperthwaite Photography + Productions © Cooperthwaite Photography + Productions © Cooperthwaite Photography + Productions + 17

  • Interior Contractor

    Mega Trend Inc.

  • Interior Designer

    Baker + Hesseldenz

  • Landscape Architect

    Rob Paulus Architects

  • Construction Manager of Exterior

    Rob Paulus Architects Ltd

  • Cabinetry

    Baker + Hesseldenz Design Inc.

  • Steel Fabrication

    Myrmo and Sons Inc.

  • Framing

    Wentz and Patrick Construction Co., Inc.

  • Rockwork

    TDREX Excavation

  • Construction Cost

    $400,000

  • Owner

    Andrew Weil, M.D.
© Cooperthwaite Photography + Productions
© Cooperthwaite Photography + Productions

Text description provided by the architects. This renovation for a physician and author opens the house up in plan and section to embrace the lush landscape of its desert site while improving the flow and experience of the property.   New forms are crisp and clean to contrast with the heavy and rounded vocabulary of the existing building.

© Cooperthwaite Photography + Productions
© Cooperthwaite Photography + Productions

Using a reductive approach on the interior, walls are taken down to provide better function, circulation and views.  On the exterior, an existing trellis porch is transformed into an outdoor living room and kitchen with a new raised canopy.  This 20 x 40 foot rectangle of wood and steel lifts up and over the existing house to provide more light and views to the lush courtyard oasis and big, blue sky of the Sonoran Desert.

Plan
Plan

A natural material and color palette dominates the new scheme with an emphasis on Douglas Fir wood that was influenced by the clients desire to create nature inspired spaces. This warm wood is used on all interior cabinetry but also appears on the exterior as the underside of the roof plane that hovers over the outdoor living area. The existing closed in house is transformed to engage the outdoors while creating calming interior space in a decidedly modern overhaul.

© Cooperthwaite Photography + Productions
© Cooperthwaite Photography + Productions

About this office
Rob Paulus Architects
Office

Cite: "Canopy House / Rob Paulus Architects" 28 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899694/canopy-house-rob-paulus-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

