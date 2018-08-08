World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Luciano Kruk
  6. 2017
  7. BLQ House / Luciano Kruk

BLQ House / Luciano Kruk

  • 09:00 - 8 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
BLQ House / Luciano Kruk
Save this picture!
BLQ House / Luciano Kruk, © Daniela Mac Adden
© Daniela Mac Adden

© Daniela Mac Adden © Daniela Mac Adden © Daniela Mac Adden © Daniela Mac Adden + 29

  • Architects

    Luciano Kruk

  • Location

    Quilmes, Argentina

  • Project and Direction

    Luciano Kruk

  • Project Coordination

    Ekaterina Künzel

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Daniela Mac Adden

  • Collaborators

    Arq. Andrés Conde Blanco, Arq. Belén Ferrand, Denise Andreoli, Dan Saragusti

  • Coordination services

    Pablo Magdalena

  • Project Coordination

    Ekaterina Künzel

  • Memory Edition

    Mariana Piqué

  • Site Area

    10763.9 ft²

  • Built Area

    2152.7 ft²
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Daniela Mac Adden
© Daniela Mac Adden

Text description provided by the architects. BLQ House is located in the Nuevo Quilmes gated community, on the kilometer 17 off-ramp of the highway that links the cities of Buenos Aires and La Planta.

Being so close to the center of Buenos Aires, the community shows an average urban density and its plots of land are relatively small.

Save this picture!
© Daniela Mac Adden
© Daniela Mac Adden

Originally free of vegetation, the lot is an irregular quadrangular polygon, with a diagonal line parallel to the street cutting its front.

Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Save this picture!
2nd floor plan
2nd floor plan

The commissioner, a couple with two children, asked to have their permanent residence built by the Studio, and requested that it should include an en suite master bedroom with its dressing room and two secondary bedrooms sharing a bathroom. The program also called for a studio linked to the social areas of the house and that the father would use his working space. The family expressed their desire for the house to have a generous outdoor gallery equipped with a grill. Special emphasis was put on the fact that the house should be sheltered from the street and look out for intimacy in the private areas.

The Studio designed a single exposed concrete volume occupying the site’s maximum building width longitudinally and whose shell would open towards the green space at the back of the site.

Save this picture!
© Daniela Mac Adden
© Daniela Mac Adden

Organized at the front of the house, the spaces housing the entrance area, circulations and washing rooms separate the street from the nobler programmatic uses set on the rear and endowed with openings towards the sky and the garden.

Not only did the concrete’s structural system serve the house as a supporting skeleton, it also functioned as a space organizer.

Save this picture!
© Daniela Mac Adden
© Daniela Mac Adden

Set longitudinally along the volume’s length, two parallel continuous beams support the slab over the ground floor, and the same structure is replicated over the first floor. Blind walls at the sides of the house both provide privacy to the inside and underpin these wide spanned beams. While allowing greater freedom when designing the front and rear openings, the rigid frame structure configuration of the house makes it possible to generate a big free floor plan central space housing a unified living room and dining area. Being also a beam, the great concrete cover on the front of the house permits transparent openings on the ground floor, allowing visual fluidity between the garden and the street. The private rooms on the first floor are strongly related to the outside through their glazed surfaces, and the master bedroom expands towards a private outdoor space with generous views towards the garden.

Save this picture!
© Daniela Mac Adden
© Daniela Mac Adden

Regarding passive solar control, the concrete cover on the front thermally protects the southeastern side of the house, the least sunny one. On the back, above the outdoor expansion of the private rooms, while a series of vertical cantilevered partitions function as shades that shelter the inside against the sunlight from the west, a horizontal eave that goes all along the house’s width protects them from the north sunrays. This outdoor expansion on the first floor acts as roof for the gallery downstairs. Being a transition between the social areas inside and the green space outside, it graduates the passage from one sector to the other, at once protecting the inside from the outside weather and allowing social activities in a sheltered outdoor space.

Save this picture!
© Daniela Mac Adden
© Daniela Mac Adden

Clarity in the house’s tectonic means, simplicity in its construction and purity in its materials were aimed at. The use of concrete made it possible to organize, expand, fluidify, free, and open the space as well as link it with its surroundings. Following Mies’s conception of architecture as the expression of structure, the house’s supporting skeleton and its spatiality were integrated into formal unity.

Save this picture!
© Daniela Mac Adden
© Daniela Mac Adden

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Luciano Kruk
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "BLQ House / Luciano Kruk" [Casa BLQ / Luciano Kruk] 08 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899690/blq-house-luciano-kruk/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »