Iconic World Announces 2018 Innovative Architecture Award Winners

Save this picture! Hyundai Pavilion by Asif Khan. Image Courtesy of Iconic World

ICONIC WORLD has announced the winners of the 2018 Innovative Architecture Awards. The awards honor superb examples of interaction between disciplines through an independent architecture and design competition. ICONIC WORLD focuses on internationally outstanding construction projects, innovative interior and product design as well as compelling communication in an architectural context. The focus is on holistic production and on the interaction between the trades in the context of architecture.

Architect of the Year, with EUR 10,000 in prize money, goes to Asif Khan Ltd. The architect and artist has created complex installations for Furore – such as the recent Hyundai Pavilion in Pyeongchang, or the kinetic façade of the MegaFaces Pavilion 2014 in Sochi."

This year, the honorary prize, Architects’ Client of the Year, goes to the world-famous luxury fashion brand, PRADA. As Iconic noted, "for years PRADA has been promoting art and architecture and commissioning the design and construction of spectacular flagship stores."

Save this picture! Prada Men’s and Women’s Show - Continuous Interior. Image Courtesy of Iconic World

Interior Designers of the Year goes to the internationally active architecture and design studio WGNB, based in Seoul and run by Sungchil Park and Jonghwan Baek. Judges commented on the "immensely powerful holistic spatial scenarios created by this studio, which have been a source of inspiration to designers around the world for a number of years."

Save this picture! Dexter Studioes Office by WGNB. Image Courtesy of Iconic World

In addition to the special prizes, the judges have also selected the best entries in the categories ‘Architecture’, ‘Interior’, ‘Product’, ‘Communication’ and ‘Concept’, as well as a new, overarching category ‘Innovative Material’. The awards ceremony for ICONIC AWARDS 2018: Innovative Architecture will take place on 8 October 2018 at the Pinakothek der Moderne gallery in Munich, as part of the Expo Real show.