  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Zaha Hadid Architects' Mercury Tower adds a "Sense of Dynamism" to Malta's East Coast

Zaha Hadid Architects' Mercury Tower adds a "Sense of Dynamism" to Malta's East Coast

Zaha Hadid Architects' Mercury Tower adds a "Sense of Dynamism" to Malta's East Coast
West elevation render. Image Courtesy of VA
Zaha Hadid Architects have released images of their proposed redevelopment of the historic Mercury House, situated in the tourism and entertainment center of Paceville on Malta’s east coast. An extensive renovation to the existing structure will see the integration of residential apartments, a boutique hotel, and a range of public spaces and amenities.

The boldest addition to the derelict heritage site will be a 31-story tower, rotating as it rises in response to different functional programs. The resulting form seeks to instill “a sense of dynamism within its silhouette that changes when viewed from different directions around Paceville."

Pavilion render. Image Courtesy of VA Swimming pool render. Image Courtesy of ZHA East elevation render. Image Courtesy of VA Piazza render. Image Courtesy of VA + 8

West elevation render. Image Courtesy of VA
East elevation render. Image Courtesy of VA
Built in 1903, Mercury House sits on a 100,000-square-foot (9,500-square-meter) site which also hosts two Cold-War-era underground vaults. Designed in collaboration with local architect Annamaria Attard Montalto, the restoration project will see the old facades returned to their original height, and historic interiors reinstated as gathering spaces and an entrance to the apartments and hotel.

The major renovation work is founded behind these restored facades, defining the historic building as the main anchor for a new public piazza. Rising from the historic site, a 31-story tower of residential apartments and a hotel is conceived as two vertically-stacked volumes, rotating as they rise in response to changing functions.  

Night render. Image Courtesy of VA
The lower nine floors contain residential apartments, sitting above the historic structure to reduce building footprint while aligning with the existing urban fabric of Paceville. The upper nineteen floors contain a boutique hotel, orientated towards the Mediterranean to offer guests sweeping views towards Malta’s azure sea. Between the two stacked volumes, three transitioning floors accommodate the tower’s realignment while housing a series of dramatic spaces, including the hotel’s reception lobby, and an outdoor pool.

Swimming pool render. Image Courtesy of ZHA
The realignment of the upper floors serves to reduce solar gain while adding a sense of dynamism to the silhouette. The tower’s insulated façade also seeks to enhance the scheme’s thermal performance, with limited glazing on areas of significant direct sunlight, and the incorporation of solar shading.  

Piazza render. Image Courtesy of VA
Pavilion render. Image Courtesy of VA
The tower forms part of almost 270,000 square feet (25,000 square meters) of renovation and redevelopment to be undertaken. Adjacent to the building footprint, a piazza is incorporated into the site with civic amenities such as cafes, shops, seating, and water features. Overlooking the piazza, a new café pavilion features soft curves and transparent facades, accentuating the solidity of the Mercury House.

News via: Zaha Hadid Architects

  • Architects

    Zaha Hadid Architects

  • Location

    St George's Road, St Julian's, Malta

  • Architect

    Zaha Hadid Architects

  • Design

    Zaha Hadid with Patrik Schumacher

  • ZHA Project Directors

    Charles Walker, Manuela Gatto

  • ZHA Project Architects

    Alberto Barba, Carolina López-Blanco, Yevgeniya Pozigun, Jakub Klaska, Gerhild Orthacker

  • ZHA Head of Interiors

    Kar-Hwa Ho

  • ZHA Project Consultant

    Branko Svarcer

  • ZHA Project Team

    Kutbuddin Nadiadi, Alejandro Garcia Gadea, Catherine Mccann, Evgeniya Yatsyuk, Houzhe Xu, Jung Yeon Kwak, Mark Winnington, Rachelle Spiteri, Tomasz Starczewski, Olga Yatsyuk, Yazhu Liang, Yun Zhang, Julian Lin, Sai Prateik Bhasgi, Li Jin, John Simpson, Reza Karimi, Jose Alberto Mariano Machon, Matthew Johnston, Mattia Gambardella, Silviya Barzakova

  • Local Architect

    Annamaria Attard Montalto, Malta

  • Facade and Glazing Engineers

    Werner Sobek, UK

  • Lighting Engineers

    Bartenbach

  • Vibration and Acoustics

    ARAU ACUSTICA, Spain

  • Structure

    BAC Engineering Consultancy Group, Spain / Evolve Consulting Structural and Civil Engineers, UK

  • MEP Engineers

    ECL Consulting Engineers, Malta

  • Fire Protection and Life Safety

    Atelier Ten, UK

  • Planning Consultants

    ERSLI Consultants, Malta

  • Restoration Consultant

    Perit Marie Louise Caruana Galea, Malta

  • Waste Consultant

    Desiree Bajada

  • Landscape Consultants

    Medisun, Malta

  • Wind Loads / Pedestrian Comfort

    RWDI UK, UK

  • Virtual Reality Studios

    VRs

  • Geological Stability / Dust and Vibration Monitoring

    Terracore, Malta

  • Project Management Consultants

    Pmanage Ltd, Malta

  • Operational Monitor

    Perit John Papagiorcopulo; Perit, Malta

  • Tourism Consultant

    Mario Loporto, Malta

  • Visualisations

    VA, UK

  • Client

    J.Porelli Projects, Malta

  • Area

    24500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

About this office
Zaha Hadid Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Malta
