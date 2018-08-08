Art Pavilion in Videbaek / Henning Larson Architects

+ 43

Text description provided by the architects. Henning Larsen's art museum in Videbæk is a unique pavilion on a reflective lake in a picturesque park in the small town of Videbæk, Denmark. The sculptural pavil- ion is inspired by its setting and gives back to the people of Videbæk and its visitors.

Scenic Western Videbæk Park is home to the floating art museum on the edge of the lake. The pavilion compliments its site in the park and also stands out in the townscape with a sculptural overhead light. Conceptually, the design references a Japanese tea house. The café terrace floats above the lake, and the movement of the water is reflected in the ceiling. The interior is illuminated by a central skylight and is flexible for a variety of installations to come.

The architecture consists of two, seemingly floating, square plates, separated by a facade within a varied system of diago- nal elements. The musical, intersecting facade is inspired by the surrounding landscape; the movement of the lake and tree branches. The facade's geometry can also be considered a play on the V in Videbæk. The Art Pavilion features a permanent exhibition about Henning Larsen, who was born just outside Videbæk.

In 2017, an addition to the art museum was completed. This extension project features a formal graphic identity with new branding and wayfinding. The new wing also features Henning Larsen Plaza luminaires and is wheelchair accessible.

