All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. United States
  5. HK Associates
  6. 2017
  lightHOUSE / HK Associates

lightHOUSE / HK Associates

  17:00 - 15 August, 2018
lightHOUSE / HK Associates
lightHOUSE / HK Associates, © Logan Havens
© Logan Havens

  • Architects

    HK Associates

  • Location

    Tucson, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Kathy Hancox, AIA, Michael Kothke, AIA

  • Area

    2400.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Logan Havens
© Logan Havens
© Logan Havens

Text description provided by the architects. lightHOUSE is a renovation of a 1964 Edward Nelson, FAIA, modernist home in the Catalina Foothills of Tucson, Arizona. The design concept was to reveal the affinities between old and new, and inside and outside, through light, material, and attention to detail. The renovation took the house back to its bones - Douglas Fir posts and beams that recall the Case Study houses of California - black concrete floors, and brick perimeter walls that reference the Sonoran desert's earthen constructions.

© Logan Havens
© Logan Havens
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Logan Havens
© Logan Havens

With a minimalist eye, the kitchen and master bedroom suite of lightHOUSE were completely re-conceived, along with the bathrooms, while the balance of the home was rejuvenated through material touches in support of the whole, all in an effort to manifest the latent dynamism in the 1964 design and to bring forward new delights.

© Logan Havens
© Logan Havens

The pool, exterior terraces, and plantings were also revisited to connect the home to the surrounding panorama of city and mountain views. lightHOUSE emits light and it draws-in light, just as it is an aperture for viewing out and for viewing in – a framework of personal experiential vignettes, while simultaneously expanding shared, cinematic horizons.

© Logan Havens
© Logan Havens

HK Associates
