16 Church Street / Keppie

Architects Keppie

Location Dumbarton, United Kingdom

Area 5500.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs WDC

Manufacturers Loading...

Client West Dunbartonshire Council / hub West

Value £15.4m

EPC Rating A

Text description provided by the architects. The site for the project was identified to create a catalyst for regeneration in Dumbarton Town Centre, with ambitions to conserve the façade of William Leiper’s Grade A listed former Burgh Hall and Academy Building. The project brief sought to promote a culture of flexible, collaborative working in a safe and healthy workplace, provided in a frugal, efficient and sustainable building.

The main entrance and public-fronting accommodation (Reception/ Helpdesk, Civic Space, and Training Rooms) are located within the curtilage of the original Academy. Beyond this, 3 floors of simple office floor plates are organized around a central atrium space which forms the social heart of the building.

The atrium is used as an informal workspace, for casual meetings, staff presentations, and lunch while supporting the naturally lit and ventilated building strategies. In a conscious effort to stimulate the local High Street, no canteen was provided within the building. Externally, the building envelope is subservient to the impressive Leiper façade, which itself was subject to a rigorous consolidation and repair strategy.