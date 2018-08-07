World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Keppie
  6. 2018
  7. 16 Church Street / Keppie

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

16 Church Street / Keppie

  • 05:00 - 7 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
16 Church Street / Keppie
Save this picture!
16 Church Street / Keppie, © WDC
© WDC

  • Architects

    Keppie

  • Location

    Dumbarton, United Kingdom

  • Area

    5500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    WDC

  • Client

    West Dunbartonshire Council / hub West

  • Value

    £15.4m

  • EPC Rating

    A
Save this picture!
© WDC
© WDC

Text description provided by the architects. The site for the project was identified to create a catalyst for regeneration in Dumbarton Town Centre, with ambitions to conserve the façade of William Leiper’s Grade A listed former Burgh Hall and Academy Building. The project brief sought to promote a culture of flexible, collaborative working in a safe and healthy workplace, provided in a frugal, efficient and sustainable building.

Save this picture!
© WDC
© WDC
Save this picture!
Ground Level Plan
Ground Level Plan
Save this picture!
© WDC
© WDC

The main entrance and public-fronting accommodation (Reception/ Helpdesk, Civic Space, and Training Rooms) are located within the curtilage of the original Academy. Beyond this, 3 floors of simple office floor plates are organized around a central atrium space which forms the social heart of the building.

Save this picture!
© WDC
© WDC
Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
© WDC
© WDC

The atrium is used as an informal workspace, for casual meetings, staff presentations, and lunch while supporting the naturally lit and ventilated building strategies. In a conscious effort to stimulate the local High Street, no canteen was provided within the building. Externally, the building envelope is subservient to the impressive Leiper façade, which itself was subject to a rigorous consolidation and repair strategy.

Save this picture!
© WDC
© WDC

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Keppie
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Gallery Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors United Kingdom
Cite: "16 Church Street / Keppie" 07 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899656/16-church-street-keppie/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »