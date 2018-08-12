World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Bourne Blue Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Blueys Beach House 5 / Bourne Blue Architecture

Blueys Beach House 5 / Bourne Blue Architecture

  • 02:00 - 12 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Blueys Beach House 5 / Bourne Blue Architecture
Save this picture!
Blueys Beach House 5 / Bourne Blue Architecture, © Shane Blue
© Shane Blue

© Shane Blue © Shane Blue © Shane Blue © Shane Blue + 39

Save this picture!
© Shane Blue
© Shane Blue

Text description provided by the architects. Blueys Beach is a popular holiday destination, on the Mid North Coast of NSW, Australia. The original houses in this coastal village are simple fibro or weatherboard structures. They are weather-beaten and basic,  yet they generally offer a relaxing beach holiday experience.  Unfortunately, when properties change hands, original buildings are often replaced by large suburban houses, which have little recognition of place and relate poorly to the immediate context

Save this picture!
© Shane Blue
© Shane Blue

This house was designed on an empty but narrow (12m x 42m) block. The site slopes gently down to the rear, and there are established houses on neighboring blocks. The client’s brief was for a simple holiday house that created its own amenity on the site. It must not be ostentatious and must fit in well with the context.  There should be an easy transition from the beach to the house and surfaces are to be hardy so that durability is not a concern.

Save this picture!
© Shane Blue
© Shane Blue
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Shane Blue
© Shane Blue

The built form is articulated into a series of linked massing elements, under a consistent roof form which falls towards the site boundaries (creating a low roof edge facing the street and adjacent property). The building mass is broken up through careful window placement (including some recessed windows to the south-west and south-east elevation), deep recesses in the street elevation to form the entry door and carport, a roof void corresponding to the garden in the centre of the front pavilion, and a large roofed deck separating the main pavilion and the rear bedroom pavilion.

Save this picture!
© Shane Blue
© Shane Blue

The living spaces open easily to the deck in the sun, or the shaded deck and the ‘carport’ is ostensibly a roofed outdoor area for hammocks or games. Much of the living space on the site is actually outside the buildings, in the courtyard or on decks. This works well with the indoor/outdoor nature of visiting here. Materials throughout relating to the context of the village, are economical and corrosion resistant. Timber is used extensively, floors are all polished concrete internally.

Save this picture!
© Shane Blue
© Shane Blue

Eaves and wall linings are fiber cement. Sustainable features –Correctly orientated thermal mass. Heavy insulation to walls and ceilings, Rainwater harvesting for WC, laundry, garden usage, minimal footprint to the building, using fewer materials and resources, sustainable timber use such as reconstituted timber concealed structure, Heat Pump hot water technology.

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Bourne Blue Architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Blueys Beach House 5 / Bourne Blue Architecture" 12 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899652/blueys-beach-house-5-bourne-blue-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »