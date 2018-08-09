World
  Pier 17 / SHoP Architects

Pier 17 / SHoP Architects

  11:00 - 9 August, 2018
Pier 17 / SHoP Architects
© Ty Cole
© Ty Cole

Courtesy of SHoP Architects © Ty Cole

      • Structural Engineer

        Buro Happold

      • MEP Engineer

        Schnackel Engineers

      • Lighting Consultant

        L’observatoire International

      • Landscape Architect

        Field Operations

      • Acoustic Consultant

        Arup

      • Code Consultant

        CCI Code Consultnats

      • Construction Manager

        Hunter Roberts

      • Facade Consultant

        RA Heingtes & Associates. Enclos

      • Civil Engineer

        Langan Engineers

      • Ancillary Pier Engineer

        McLaren Engineering Group
      © Ty Cole
      © Ty Cole

      Text description provided by the architects. SHoP’s design for the new Pier 17 at the South Street Seaport re-imagines the mall to create a mix of boutique and a large restaurant and retail spaces. The new design echoes the typical New York streetscape, with smaller individual structures housing shops and restaurants, separated by open-air pedestrian thoroughfares.

      C. Taylor Crothers Photography, Courtesy of Bendheim
      C. Taylor Crothers Photography, Courtesy of Bendheim
      Site Plan
      Site Plan
      © Ty Cole
      © Ty Cole

      Two large floors stretch out above the small shops as a roof, each measuring 60,000 sqf. Enormous glass garage-style doors descend in bad weather to seal in the lower levels of the complex, offering protection from the elements but still opening up previously blocked views of the Brooklyn Bridge.

      South Elevation
      South Elevation
      © Ty Cole
      © Ty Cole
      East Elevation
      East Elevation

      The new Pier 17 will completely transform the existing building into a vibrant destination which builds on Lower Manhattan’s commercial resurgence, continued residential growth, and evolution into a 24/7 live/work/play community.

      Courtesy of SHoP Architects
      Courtesy of SHoP Architects

      About this office
      SHoP Architects
      Office

      Products:

      Wood Steel Plastic

      See more:

      Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Pier United States
      "Pier 17 / SHoP Architects" 09 Aug 2018. ArchDaily.

