  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. 365 Design
  6. 2018
  7. Dế House / 365 Design

Dế House / 365 Design

  • 00:00 - 7 August, 2018
Dế House / 365 Design
Dế House / 365 Design, © Hoàng Lê
© Hoàng Lê

© Hoàng Lê © Hoàng Lê © Hoàng Lê © Hoàng Lê + 35

  • Architects

    365 Design

  • Location

    Thạch Thất, Vietnam

  • Lead Architects

    Tạ Đình Văn

  • Other participants

    Nguyễn Như Thanh, Nguyễn Hoàng Tú

  • Area

    200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Hoàng Lê
© Hoàng Lê
© Hoàng Lê

Text description provided by the architects. Cricket house project took place in suburb, Hanoi. With total area of 560m2, the construction area of 200m2, this is one of the projects designed and finished by 365 Design.

© Hoàng Lê
© Hoàng Lê
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Hoàng Lê
© Hoàng Lê

After a lot of concept that stayed on paper, this is the concept we invested in a lot of time and thought to bring to reality. The main inspiration of this project is Nature. Cricket House is designed with open spaces to maximize the connection between people and nature.

© Hoàng Lê
© Hoàng Lê
Section
Section
© Hoàng Lê
© Hoàng Lê

During construction process, we couldn't optimize material used becaused of the location in suburb. In the end, we used the available material from local supplier and plants to create a morden architectural space that could get on well with the surrounded space.

© Hoàng Lê
© Hoàng Lê

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cite: "Dế House / 365 Design" 07 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899627/de-house-365-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

