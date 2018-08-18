World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Social Housing
  4. Germany
  5. RKW Architektur +
  6. 2018
  Shelter for the Homeless / RKW Architektur +

Shelter for the Homeless / RKW Architektur +

  • 05:00 - 18 August, 2018
Shelter for the Homeless / RKW Architektur +
Shelter for the Homeless / RKW Architektur +, © Marcus Pietrek
© Marcus Pietrek

© Marcus Pietrek © Marcus Pietrek © Marcus Pietrek © Marcus Pietrek + 15

  • Project management

    Tobias Bünemann, Silke Lange

  • Project team

    Thomas Zimmer, Anne van Loh

  • Construction management

    REICHEL Ingenieurgesellschaft für

  • Projekt management

    mbH, Erkrath-Düsseldorf

  • Structural analysis

    R&P Ruffert Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH, Limburg

  • Fire safety

    BSCON Brandschutzconsult GmbH, Essen

  • Technical building systems

    Ingenieurbüro Blasczok, Düsseldorf

  • Building physics

    Ingenieurbüro Blasczok, Düsseldorf

  • Landscape architecture

    Raitz von Frentz und Tilosen, Krefeld-Linn

  • Client

    City of Essen
© Marcus Pietrek
© Marcus Pietrek

Text description provided by the architects. In Essen (Germany) the last two blocks of a homeless shelter were handed over to the users in 2018. The three clearly structured, parallel buildings characterised by exposed concrete and sky-blue glazed bricks are the result of an invitation to tender issued by the City of Essen.

© Marcus Pietrek
© Marcus Pietrek
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Marcus Pietrek
© Marcus Pietrek

What was sought were new buildings for a homeless shelter for 119 people, as well as office space for 2 social workers and 2 housing administrators. RKW Architektur + won the public tender with its modular concept. Despite or precisely because of the tight budget, the architects were able to deliver a complex of noticeable architectural quality.

© Marcus Pietrek
© Marcus Pietrek

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Social Housing Germany
Cite: "Shelter for the Homeless / RKW Architektur +" 18 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899620/shelter-for-the-homeless-rkw-architektur-plus/> ISSN 0719-8884

