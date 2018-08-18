Shelter for the Homeless / RKW Architektur +

-
Architects
-
LocationLiebrechtstraße, 45277 Essen, Germany
-
Area4210.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
Project managementTobias Bünemann, Silke Lange
-
Project teamThomas Zimmer, Anne van Loh
-
Construction managementREICHEL Ingenieurgesellschaft für
-
Projekt managementmbH, Erkrath-Düsseldorf
-
Structural analysisR&P Ruffert Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH, Limburg
-
Fire safetyBSCON Brandschutzconsult GmbH, Essen
-
Technical building systemsIngenieurbüro Blasczok, Düsseldorf
-
Building physicsIngenieurbüro Blasczok, Düsseldorf
-
Landscape architectureRaitz von Frentz und Tilosen, Krefeld-Linn
-
ClientCity of Essen
Text description provided by the architects. In Essen (Germany) the last two blocks of a homeless shelter were handed over to the users in 2018. The three clearly structured, parallel buildings characterised by exposed concrete and sky-blue glazed bricks are the result of an invitation to tender issued by the City of Essen.
What was sought were new buildings for a homeless shelter for 119 people, as well as office space for 2 social workers and 2 housing administrators. RKW Architektur + won the public tender with its modular concept. Despite or precisely because of the tight budget, the architects were able to deliver a complex of noticeable architectural quality.