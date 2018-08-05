World
  5 Architecture Offices Using VR to Present Their Designs

5 Architecture Offices Using VR to Present Their Designs

5 Architecture Offices Using VR to Present Their Designs
5 Architecture Offices Using VR to Present Their Designs

Presenting designs to third parties can be a challenging task. Architects may find it difficult to describe spaces to their clients, therefore more firms are incorporating virtual reality into their workflows and project presentations.

Below are 5 architecture offices using SentioVR to present their designs. To see the content in 360º, click on the image and move the mouse.

Utile, Canada
Revit, Blender, Cycles Render

Utile stated that they use VR "to collect comments during the planning phase and show [or allow visits to] the apartments during the lease phase."

WHA Architecture, United States
Autodesk CAD, Sketchup, Lumion, Vray

The office explained that the technology "allows our clients to visualize a project before it is built. This is a great design tool for the construction industry because it allows you to find and correct problems before the project is built, and also save on the cost of construction by providing a virtual representation of the floor plans and exteriors without having to build the models."

DG-LA, Venezuela
SketchUp, Vray, Photoshop

DG-LA commented that "The 360 experience has communicated perfectly with our philosophy of good design and attention to detail, allowing our clients to visualize their projects in a closer and more intimate way".

Designhaaus, India
Sketchup, Vray

Designhaaus stated that "it helps us to visualize a space in a better way that, in turn, results in aesthetically pleasing and efficient spaces, and helps the client to better understand the design and make faster decisions. [It also helps] the construction team on the site during the execution phase."

Gashu Arquitectos, Argentina
3ds Max

For the project 'Double Tree by Hilton Iquitos,' the architects stated that "the virtual reality experience surpasses any other technology developed so far for the interpretation of a space that [has not yet been built], and also communicating the project to clients. It has been an enormous contribution to the design process."

With SentioVR and programs like Sketchup, 3ds Max, Revit, Lumion, and Vray, you can improve the quality and efficiency of your presentations for future clients. Start your free trial by clicking here.

