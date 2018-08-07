World
i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. Daluz Gonzalez Architekten
  6. 2017
  Casa Curved / Daluz Gonzalez Architekten

Casa Curved / Daluz Gonzalez Architekten

  02:00 - 7 August, 2018
Casa Curved / Daluz Gonzalez Architekten
Casa Curved / Daluz Gonzalez Architekten, © Alexandra Kreja
© Alexandra Kreja

© Alexandra Kreja

© Alexandra Kreja
© Alexandra Kreja

Text description provided by the architects. Close to Basel, in an environment of family detached houses, we propose to realise one house of 6.5 Rooms with two main conditions: short execution time, and a tight budget. The object is inserted inside a plot already occupied, belonging to the parents of our client.

© Alexandra Kreja
© Alexandra Kreja
Section
Section
© Alexandra Kreja
© Alexandra Kreja

The reduced dimensi- ons of the place, with North-South orientation on the long side, and the desire to share part of the garden, made it necessary to understand how is working the main house. This large semicircular house, was made in the 80s by the architect Max Schnetz. The spatial rotundity and the proximity to the future building, established a formal language to design the new object. We look for a curved form within the most known economic variable, which is, by de nition, „the Swiss box“.

Ground floor
Ground floor

 The end is a result of two ideas: the curve and the „Swiss box“. Minimal deformations of the outside walls, accentuate the corners, giving an unexpected expressiveness that characterizes and identi es the object. The house, which was built in wood onto a concrete basement, forms a link with the traditional Swiss construction, emphasizing this duality between formal modernity and constructive tradition.

© Alexandra Kreja
© Alexandra Kreja

Cite: "Casa Curved / Daluz Gonzalez Architekten" 07 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899585/casa-curved-daluz-gonzalez-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

