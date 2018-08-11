World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. United States
  5. SHoP Architects
  6. 2017
  7. SITE Santa Fe / SHoP Architects

SITE Santa Fe / SHoP Architects

  • 13:00 - 11 August, 2018
SITE Santa Fe / SHoP Architects
SITE Santa Fe / SHoP Architects, Courtesy of SHoP Architects
Courtesy of SHoP Architects

Courtesy of SHoP Architects

  • Structural

    High Desert Structural Engineering

  • Lighting consultant

    BG Buildingworks

  • Façade

    UAP Company

  • Acoustical Engineer

    Purcell + Noppe + Associates, Inc.

  • Geotechnical

    Geo-Test, Inc.

  • General Contractor

    Sarcon Construction

  • Mechanical/Plumbing

    BG Buildingworks
    • More Specs Less Specs
Courtesy of SHoP Architects
Courtesy of SHoP Architects

Text description provided by the architects. SITE Santa Fe, a leading contemporary art institution in the Southwest, was in need of a comprehensive renovation and expansion. Our team set out to enliven the institution’s repurposed former beer warehouse with new galleries and gathering spaces inside and out in addition to modernizing environmental systems, providing staff with new administrative and educational facilities, and streamlining back-of-house art handling.

Courtesy of SHoP Architects
Courtesy of SHoP Architects

The character of the updated space was of particular concern for our client, given the organization’s innovative approach to the arts. The folded, perforated aluminum system defining the exterior of the building was carefully calibrated to be appropriate both for the site’s immediate context in an old railyard, as well as in contrast to the traditional construction methods and effects that prevail in the surrounding cityscape.

Courtesy of SHoP Architects
Courtesy of SHoP Architects
Site plan
Site plan
Courtesy of SHoP Architects
Courtesy of SHoP Architects

By engaging fully with the administration and staff, we developed a strategy to meet their needs, while also considering the demands of their expanding audience. The building’s new, exuberant façade signals to the community and visitors SITE’s iconic presence as it moves forward.

Courtesy of SHoP Architects
Courtesy of SHoP Architects

About this office
SHoP Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Refurbishment Renovation United States
Cite: "SITE Santa Fe / SHoP Architects" 11 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899584/site-santa-fe-shop-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

