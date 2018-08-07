World
  7. American Copper Buildings / SHoP Architects

American Copper Buildings / SHoP Architects

  • 09:00 - 7 August, 2018
American Copper Buildings / SHoP Architects, Courtesy of SHoP Architects
Courtesy of SHoP Architects

  • Structural

    WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff

  • Civil

    AKRF

  • Lighting Consultant

    BuroHappold

  • Façade

    BuroHappold

  • Acoustical Engineer

    Cerami & Associates, Inc.

  • Landscape Architect

    SCAPE

  • Geotechnical

    RA Consultants LLC

  • Code Consultant

    CCI

  • Pool Design

    Trace Pool Design, a Division of Lothrop Associates LLP

  • Vertical Transport

    VDA
Courtesy of SHoP Architects
Text description provided by the architects. Previously the location of a razed power plant on First Avenue between 35th and 36th Streets, the American Copper Buildings have become a dynamic landmark on Manhattan’s East Side. The two buildings, linked by a sky bridge, offer a residential lifestyle unlike anything the neighborhood previously had to offer.

Courtesy of SHoP Architects
Reaching to 48 and 41 stories respectively, the American Copper Buildings house 761 rental residential apartments – all of which offer condominium quality finishes, custom designs celebrate each unit’s unique features. Further, the units have floor to ceiling windows that boast sweeping views. Whether overlooking the East River, westward towards the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building, to the north towards the United Nations headquarters or to the south to One World Trade, views in each cardinal direction are unobstructed and unmatched.

Courtesy of SHoP Architects
Working within tight building footprint restrictions, set by an approved ULURP plan, our team explored a variety of twin tower configurations and forms within the zoning-compliant envelope. The resulting massing was of two buildings that lean into one another, connected at their closest point by a skybridge. Community gathering takes place at three levels across the project. At grade, a food market and through-block passageway open to a new public park on the river side of the site. Lounge and amenity spaces for tenants and guests—including the lap pool—are located at the bridge level. And on the roof of the north tower there is a second, infinity-edged pool and a rooftop bar overlooking the entire city from an unobstructed vantage point. Through these strategically located community spaces, SHoP, along with our client and construction manager, JDS Development Group, aspired to create a pair of whose residents will truly feel at home.

Courtesy of SHoP Architects
Cite: "American Copper Buildings / SHoP Architects" 07 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899581/american-copper-buildings-shop-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

