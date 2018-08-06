World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Park
  Australia
  MUSK Architecture Studio
  2018
  Albert Park Extension / MUSK Architecture Studio

Albert Park Extension / MUSK Architecture Studio

  17:00 - 6 August, 2018
Albert Park Extension / MUSK Architecture Studio
Albert Park Extension / MUSK Architecture Studio, © Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

© Tom Blachford © Tom Blachford © Tom Blachford © Tom Blachford + 19

© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Albert Park, this project explores the potentials of contemporary living within neighborhoods of high heritage value. The small 10m x 20m corner site is dominated by a red brick and terracotta-roofed Edwardian era home, a building that offers a great deal to the street, but is limited in its amenity for the residents.

© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

The proposal removes the existing sprawling service spaces and inconvenient leftover the courtyard of the house and reorients the living zones of the home to the center of the block.  The living and kitchen spaces are able to be opened up to the sunlight through large expanses of glazing, and a large central courtyard creates opportunities for visual connections, entertaining and a safe play space.

© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

A second courtyard delivers light and greenery to a new dining room and is separated from the main courtyard via a glazed linkway. This linkway connects the rear extension to the original house as well as accommodating an open stair leading up to a first floor parents retreat.  Bounding the rear of the site is a high brick wall, part original and part new. 

Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section

This strong element contrasts with the light interior spaces contained within and is a complement to the mass of the original Edwardian home. Perched above the brick base is a contemporary aluminum clad form comprising of a master bedroom, ensuite and dressing room, affording privacy to the master domain as well as sheltering the courtyard and living spaces below.

About this office
MUSK Architecture Studio
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Landscape Architecture Park Refurbishment Extension Australia
Cite: "Albert Park Extension / MUSK Architecture Studio" 06 Aug 2018. ArchDaily.

