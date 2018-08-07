World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. China
  5. URBANUS
  6. 2015
  CGN Headquarters Building / URBANUS

CGN Headquarters Building / URBANUS

  • 22:00 - 7 August, 2018
CGN Headquarters Building / URBANUS
South-east view. Image © Chaoying Yang
South-east view. Image © Chaoying Yang

Part of east view. Image © Chaoying Yang Part of east view. Image © Alex Chan Part of east view. Image © Alex Chan Interior. Image © Alex Chan + 33

  • Architects

    URBANUS

  • Location

    Shen Nan Dong Lu, Luohu Qu, Shenzhen Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China

  • Lead Architect

    Yan Meng

  • Project Manager

    Xiaodong Xu

  • Project Architect

    Enchen Rao, Zhen Zhang, Renqin Luo(Architecture), Xiaolan Yu (Landscape)

  • Area

    158458.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Chaoying Yang, Alex Chan, Dayong Wang

  • Design Team

    Lide Li, Chunying Wu, Yanhua Sun, Shengfen Xie(Architecture), Ting Lin, Zhijiao Wei, Jie Liu(Landscape), Jialin Zhu, Luoyi Xu (Technical Director)

  • Client

    China General Nuclear Power Corporation

  • Interior Design

    Shenzhen City Republican Design Engineering Co.

  • LDI

    The Architectural Design & Research Institute Of Guangdong Province Shenzhen Branch

  • Steel Structure

    Guangzhou RBS Architecture Engineer Design Associates

  • Mechanical and Electrical

    PB Engineering Technology

  • Logo Design

    HuangYang Design
    • More Specs Less Specs
South-east view. Image © Alex Chan
South-east view. Image © Alex Chan

Text description provided by the architects. After a decade of speedy developments, the structure of Shenzhen’s Central Business District (CBD) has begun to stabilize. However, every individual building is pursuing its own uniqueness and lacks sensitivity between urban dialogues. Therefore the urban center is losing its totality.

Part of east view. Image © Chaoying Yang
Part of east view. Image © Chaoying Yang

Returning to the basic problem of high-rise buildings such as the use of energy saving technology, long-term sustainability, and clear and concise design approaches can make the design distinctive from the chaotic city centre and return to classic forms.

Space analysis
Space analysis

The architectural form and organization of space expresses the abstention from power and gives the CGN Headquarters a simple and concise figure from afar. The two tower blocks occupy the site eastwards, and interlock in plan and space. An image of two linked and interactive buildings is formed by fully utilizing the landscape at the East and West side. In this area, two blocks respond to each other and form a bracket in the air.

Part of east view. Image © Alex Chan
Part of east view. Image © Alex Chan
Part of north tower. Image © Alex Chan
Part of north tower. Image © Alex Chan

The simplicity of the building facade texture conveys digital aesthetics. Modular windows repeat and vary throughout the skin, and become the main architectural vocabulary system. These windows vary in size, direction and depth, which gradually transform into grid fissions and extensions, supporting the floating public spaces. Based on these modular units, the spatial system of this gradient changes and partial upheaval acts as a metaphor for the fact that nuclear power is becoming a major energy industry.

Interior. Image © Alex Chan
Interior. Image © Alex Chan
1f master plan
1f master plan
Interior. Image © Alex Chan
Interior. Image © Alex Chan

At night, light travels through the grid, transforming the façade into a crystalline skin, and transferring the whole building into a screen that contains infinitive change. The dark metal façade emphasizes the corporal expression of CGN’s headquarters. The design exhibits the preciseness and solidity of a well-known technological enterprise, echoing its ambition of becoming a more international and future driven industry leader.

Part of east view. Image © Alex Chan
Part of east view. Image © Alex Chan

URBANUS
Cite: "CGN Headquarters Building / URBANUS" 07 Aug 2018. ArchDaily.

