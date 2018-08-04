World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Space 4 Architecture's Proposed Bookstore in Chengdu, China Embodies Floating Water Lilies

Space 4 Architecture's Proposed Bookstore in Chengdu, China Embodies Floating Water Lilies

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Space 4 Architecture's Proposed Bookstore in Chengdu, China Embodies Floating Water Lilies
Save this picture!
Aerial View. Image Courtesy of Space4Architecture
Aerial View. Image Courtesy of Space4Architecture

Space 4 Architecture's (S4A) proposal for a bookstore in ChengduChina reflects the poetic beauty of floating lilies on water. The architects describe the project as a “permeable cultural container” that allows and encourages visitor interaction with the surrounding landscape. The design consists of a series of indoor and outdoor spaces that weave together a gentle intervention that mirrors and enhances the natural scenery it sits within.

Entry View. Image Courtesy of Space4Architecture Deck View. Image Courtesy of Space4Architecture Interior View. Image Courtesy of Space4Architecture Plans. Image Courtesy of Space4Architecture + 9

Save this picture!
Site Plan. Image Courtesy of Space4Architecture
Site Plan. Image Courtesy of Space4Architecture

The architects were heavily inspired by the context of the site: "the ephemeral footprint created by raindrops on water" and the circular forms of lily pads. The circular forms of the design create a continuous relationship between land and water, allowing the visitor to engage and fully experience its position in the middle of the lake. These interconnected circles have reflected roofs, which act to eliminate boundaries between water, sky, and land, strengthening the connection with the surroundings.

Save this picture!
Entry View. Image Courtesy of Space4Architecture
Entry View. Image Courtesy of Space4Architecture
Save this picture!
Deck View. Image Courtesy of Space4Architecture
Deck View. Image Courtesy of Space4Architecture

The floating disks include both indoor bookstore space, as well as outdoor spaces for contemplation. The first platform holds the lobby, which then leads to the bookstore and café. The auditorium and gallery are located in the second structure, which connects with the bookstore underground. Extending from this is a narrow walkway that leads to the center of the lake, a space that invites contemplation and silence. This destination space allows an immersive experience as the visitor stands, exposed, in the center of the lake.

Save this picture!
Plans. Image Courtesy of Space4Architecture
Plans. Image Courtesy of Space4Architecture

The circular platforms would have prefabricated sections for time-efficient construction and cost control. The design also allows for easy expansion with new volumes able to be added in a variety of configurations.

News via: Space 4 Architecture

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Yiling Shen
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Yiling Shen. "Space 4 Architecture's Proposed Bookstore in Chengdu, China Embodies Floating Water Lilies " 04 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899543/space-4-architectures-proposed-bookstore-in-chengdu-china-embodies-floating-water-lilies/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »