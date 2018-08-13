World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. China
  5. Atelier DL
  6. 2017
  7. Hall of the Starry Night & Sunflowers / Atelier DL

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Hall of the Starry Night & Sunflowers / Atelier DL

  • 20:00 - 13 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hall of the Starry Night & Sunflowers / Atelier DL
Save this picture!
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

© Haiting Sun © Haiting Sun © Haiting Sun © Haiting Sun + 23

  • Architects

    Atelier DL

  • Location

    Chaoyang Qu, Beijing, China

  • Project Architects

    Yang Liu, Xinye Sun, Mohuai Hu, Limei Zheng

  • Structural Engineering

    Chunlei Wang

  • Electrical Engineering

    Yanming Hou

  • HVAC Engineering

    Limei Zheng

  • Area

    1280.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Haiting Sun, Yang Liu, Vivien Engel
Save this picture!
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

Text description provided by the architects. In the past few years, I have seen van Gogh’s Starry Night and Sunflowers on separate occasions. At that time, I was not so touched – perhaps my mood wasn’t set up quite right. Last year, when working on a renovation project, I revisited my impression of those paintings and had some new revelations.

Save this picture!
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

The project site sits in a hidden spot in the heart of Beijing’s CBD area. We were asked to renovate a three-story tall 80’s light industry factory building with a 4-6m span. The entire industrial complex had had its façade system redesigned by Kengo Kuma, and we were not allowed much room for expression on the exterior. Function-wise, it was initially purposed as a yoga school; half-way through construction, however, the client decided it would become home to an educational organization, and before long, the project brief went from a kindergarten to a shared working space. Towards the end, one no longer knew what the project was about.

Save this picture!
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

The changes unraveled in a slow yet sudden stretch of time. The struggle was much less about technical difficulties than it was about the psychological conflict and unease, which was inevitably reflected in the design. What I enjoyed about the process is that the project was turned into a spatial diary: it documented the journey of my design thinking, and provided a peaceful sanctuary in moments of confusion.

Save this picture!
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

Due to constant changes in spatial layout and construction progress, gradually the design had to compromise the project's totality and focus on creating singular spaces instead. Because of the absence of content, we tried to design each room as a hallway-like non-specific space. I think it is precisely this kind of space that could stimulate our senses in unexpected ways. When thinking of a functionally-specific space – a classroom for example, we oftentimes have our senses occupied by pre-conceived notions of an educational experience. A ‘useless’ space, however, encourages us to be curious and sensitive both outwardly and inwardly.

Save this picture!
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun
Save this picture!
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

With a series of ‘useless’ spaces at our disposal, and depending on the lighting condition, we assigned two somewhat conflicting spatial atmospheres: one passionate and fiery, the other calm and detached. The binary was articulated almost as if to enhance a sense of theatricality. More importantly, with the spatial juxtaposition and opposition, we hope that people inside the building would feel the co-existence of these two atmospherics any time and anywhere.

Save this picture!
© Yang Liu
© Yang Liu

The outcome was not dissimilar to the sentiments in van Gogh’s paintings. Amidst conflicts and chaoses, there lingers drunken illusions of the craziness of the world.

Save this picture!
Concept
Concept

Beyond the solitude of sunflowers and the infinity of the night sky, was there another sanctuary for van Gogh's wandering mind? I may never know, but still I ask myself: what occupied the minds of the sunflowers, as the night fell and stars cascaded.

Save this picture!
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Atelier DL
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Refurbishment Renovation China
Cite: "Hall of the Starry Night & Sunflowers / Atelier DL" 13 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899538/hall-of-the-starry-night-and-sunflowers-atelier-dl/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Haiting Sun

北京星夜向日葵馆 / 大料建筑

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »