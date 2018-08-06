V4 HOUSE / TNT architects

+ 46

Architects TNT architects

Location Nghi Lộc District, Vietnam

Lead Architects Bui Quang Tien

Area 900.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Trieu Chien

Project team Nguyen Thi Ngoc, Pham Viet Vinh, Nguyen Dinh Phuong . Che Dinh Phuc

Construction Constractor Engineer Nguyen Ngoc Huyen, Nguyen Thai Thao More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nowadays , most of people have gone too far away from the villages, so when we wake up in noisy city,ouroriginal human ego desires a peaceful green countryside, tranquil forests and blue sky. It’s the reason for us to creat a new house based on the “Old man – new coat” spirit. This designis not only a home for man return to nature but also a place where people connect together

The house that was built on 2,000 square meters in the quiet suburbs has an architectural structure deals with complex and contradictory aspects. It is a model of modern architecture but harmonizing with the surroundings, a space filled many emotions: quiet when manis alone, but overwhelm happinesswhen friends come to visit, or children return from the city. People living here connect much with nature and universe andalso enjoy the convenience of mordern society.

The space of house develops the spirit of the traditional northern house but still resembles the existing houses around. The whole structure is divided into three functional blocks that are separated but harmonious with each other.

The main building is a large elliptical shape likesvault of heavenwhich covers the whole of house and it’s shadow as a time clock in the natural light . This “vault of heaven” is hold up and divided into private - public spaces by 4 solid stone walls representing the east, west, south and north. In particular, the eaveis designed around the elliptical block that imitates the eaves of ancient Vietnamese house. This is the space that transitions the inner part of man to the nature outside and also place where all the main activities of the house take place. The heart of the house is full of philosophy, it is arranged a solid rock to remind of solidarity, sticking in the family.

Out of the entire house overlooking from the sky, the whole of elliptical block became a miniature land contains a garden of Eden that everyone wanted to have on the roof. This special garden is not only the place for the children looking up for stars on dreaming sky but also space to take place all summer parties.

The remaining two blocks separated from the elliptical block are the rectangular garage in front and the therapeutic triangle pool in the back. The separation provides a separate space for the main building block, avoids vehicle noise and does not affect the relaxation of the pool.

But all three blocks are harmoniously connected by the green vegetation of simple fruit trees that are growed freely and change over time. The house was in used today, the ideas on the paper have built successfully. It is the presence of design team in constanting innovation from the old values.