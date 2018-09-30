St. Augustine Park / Donal Colfer Architects

-
Structural EngineerDavid Maher & Associates
-
Main ContractorM. Nastasse Construction
Text description provided by the architects. An addition and renovation of a 1990s semi-detached dwelling in Blackrock, Co. Dublin. The client brief was to introduce a new internal room which was peaceful space and removed from the existing dwelling.
A sloped rear garden allowed for the introduction of a series of overlapping terraces combine with a strategic cast-insitu concrete structural frame to form new internal and external spaces through the layering of secondary timber structural elements, glazing and brick facades with this primary system. The new layout is configured to maximise natural light in both the north facing addition and reconfigured living areas while also opening up the rear of the existing dwelling on ground floor level.