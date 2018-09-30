World
  St. Augustine Park / Donal Colfer Architects

St. Augustine Park / Donal Colfer Architects

  • 09:00 - 30 September, 2018
St. Augustine Park / Donal Colfer Architects
St. Augustine Park / Donal Colfer Architects, © Aisling McCoy
© Aisling McCoy

© Aisling McCoy © Aisling McCoy © Aisling McCoy © Aisling McCoy + 14

  • Structural Engineer

    David Maher & Associates

  • Main Contractor

    M. Nastasse Construction
© Aisling McCoy
© Aisling McCoy

Text description provided by the architects. An addition and renovation of a 1990s semi-detached dwelling in Blackrock, Co. Dublin. The client brief was to introduce a new internal room which was peaceful space and removed from the existing dwelling.

© Aisling McCoy
© Aisling McCoy
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Aisling McCoy
© Aisling McCoy
Structural Isometric
Structural Isometric

A sloped rear garden allowed for the introduction of a series of overlapping terraces combine with a strategic cast-insitu concrete structural frame to form new internal and external spaces through the layering of secondary timber structural elements, glazing and brick facades with this primary system. The new layout is configured to maximise natural light in both the north facing addition and reconfigured living areas while also opening up the rear of the existing dwelling on ground floor level.

© Aisling McCoy
© Aisling McCoy

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
