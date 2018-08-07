World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses Interiors
  4. Argentina
  5. Tovo Sarmiento arquitectos
  6. 2014
  7. Clara House / Tovo Sarmiento arquitectos

Clara House / Tovo Sarmiento arquitectos

  • 11:00 - 7 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Clara House / Tovo Sarmiento arquitectos
Save this picture!
Clara House / Tovo Sarmiento arquitectos, © Cristóbal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristóbal Palma / Estudio Palma

© Cristóbal Palma / Estudio Palma © Cristóbal Palma / Estudio Palma © Cristóbal Palma / Estudio Palma © Cristóbal Palma / Estudio Palma + 18

  • Architect

    Tovo Sarmiento arquitectos

  • Location

    Caballito, Argentina

  • Architects authors of the work

    Nicolás Tovo, Teresa Sarmiento

  • Area

    140.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographer

    Cristóbal Palma / Estudio Palma
Save this picture!
© Cristóbal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristóbal Palma / Estudio Palma

Text description provided by the architects. In a neighborhood where low houses abound, a passage of barely 200 meters in length is discovered that even the natives do not recognize. It is a place where you can still hear the wind in the trees, even though geographically you are in the center of a big city. The urban tissue is divided in plots; all equal and of tight measures (7 x 15 m.); they generate a closeness in the living that resembles the coexistence of a building but overturned in the plain.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

The project proposal was simple. Recognize the 4 boundaries of the site, vegetate them and that the predominant action was a reaffirmation of a diaphanous emptiness. The cadence that gives the succession of different sieves was transformed into one of the primordial architectural resources. 

Save this picture!
© Cristóbal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristóbal Palma / Estudio Palma

The vegetation was, from the beginning, the protagonist. Native and low maintenance species were a finding for the local fauna. Exterior and interior are read without continuity solution. As a result, spaces of common use are an imperceptible accident in the course of the access floor. And what is built ends up identifying with the most intimate spaces on the first floor.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The image that the house gives to the public space is of absolute austerity. The old wall of the house that existed before was kept, whitening it, and only intervening it with a narrow door made of solid wood. Climbing plants conquered this limit, thus giving a wild expression to the whole. This preamble does not coincide with what the visitor expects to see once the door of the street is crossed. Surprise is part of this first encounter.

Save this picture!
© Cristóbal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristóbal Palma / Estudio Palma

The image that the house gives to the public space is of absolute austerity. The old wall of the house that existed before was kept, whitening it, and only intervening it with a narrow door made of solid wood. Climbing plants conquered this limit, thus giving a wild expression to the whole. This preamble does not coincide with what the visitor expects to see once the door of the street is crossed. Surprise is part of this first encounter.

Save this picture!
© Cristóbal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristóbal Palma / Estudio Palma

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Tovo Sarmiento arquitectos
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Argentina
Cite: "Clara House / Tovo Sarmiento arquitectos" [Casa Clara / Tovo Sarmiento arquitectos] 07 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899533/clara-house-tovo-sarmiento-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »