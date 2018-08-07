Clara House / Tovo Sarmiento arquitectos

+ 18

Architect Tovo Sarmiento arquitectos

Location Caballito, Argentina

Architects authors of the work Nicolás Tovo, Teresa Sarmiento

Area 140.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographer Cristóbal Palma / Estudio Palma

Text description provided by the architects. In a neighborhood where low houses abound, a passage of barely 200 meters in length is discovered that even the natives do not recognize. It is a place where you can still hear the wind in the trees, even though geographically you are in the center of a big city. The urban tissue is divided in plots; all equal and of tight measures (7 x 15 m.); they generate a closeness in the living that resembles the coexistence of a building but overturned in the plain.

The project proposal was simple. Recognize the 4 boundaries of the site, vegetate them and that the predominant action was a reaffirmation of a diaphanous emptiness. The cadence that gives the succession of different sieves was transformed into one of the primordial architectural resources.

The vegetation was, from the beginning, the protagonist. Native and low maintenance species were a finding for the local fauna. Exterior and interior are read without continuity solution. As a result, spaces of common use are an imperceptible accident in the course of the access floor. And what is built ends up identifying with the most intimate spaces on the first floor.

The image that the house gives to the public space is of absolute austerity. The old wall of the house that existed before was kept, whitening it, and only intervening it with a narrow door made of solid wood. Climbing plants conquered this limit, thus giving a wild expression to the whole. This preamble does not coincide with what the visitor expects to see once the door of the street is crossed. Surprise is part of this first encounter.

