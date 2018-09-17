World
  Hanhai / ARCHIMORPHIC

Hanhai / ARCHIMORPHIC

  20:00 - 17 September, 2018
Hanhai / ARCHIMORPHIC
Hanhai / ARCHIMORPHIC, © Terrence Zhang
© Terrence Zhang

© Terrence Zhang

  • Architects

    ARCHIMORPHIC

  • Location

    Sub-center of Eastern Zhengzhou New District CBD, Zhengzhou, Henan, China

  • Lead Architects

    Nonchi Wang, Luoya Tu

  • Design Team

    Ying Tao, David Rodriguez, Dennis Roney, Charles Liu, Da- vid Van Arsdell, Kisung Nam, Brandon Vickers, Brian Skowvron, Elana Pappoff, Xiaofeng Mei, Jiarui Liu, Zhexiong Hu, Michelle Lozano, Nicholas Poulos, Carey England

  • Area

    224622.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Terrence Zhang

  • Client

    Henan Hanhai Property Co., LTD.

  • Curtain Wall

    Zhejiang Zhongnan Construction Group Co., Ltd, Guangdong Xingfa Curtain Wall Co., Ltd, Suzhou Kelida Decoration Co., Ltd
    More Specs
© Terrence Zhang
© Terrence Zhang

"Harmony with nature" originated from an environmental ethic - non-anthropocentrism, that is, to treat the species of the entire planet equally, while anthropocentric ethics hold that only human beings have moral value. Architects focus on transforming buildings into a common home for both human being and other animals and plants: by multiplying the “vertical forest” system, building a high-density city of biodiversity.

Support Analysis
Support Analysis

Hanhai Luxury Condos is an attempt by Archimorphic in the sub-center of Eastern Zhengzhou New District CBD, China: a residence that is in harmony with nature.

© Terrence Zhang
© Terrence Zhang

The total construction area is 215,000 square meters. It consists of nine high-rise residential towers and three living facility buildings enclosing the large central garden. These facility buildings include a public club house, a supporting facility building, and a nine-classroom kindergarten. The project is positioned as a high-end residential community, targeted to be the signature project of this kind in the area.

300 Unit Floor Plan Type 1
300 Unit Floor Plan Type 1
300 Unit Floor Plan Type 2
300 Unit Floor Plan Type 2

The residential units have been designed for privacy and comfort with ample opportunity for cross ventilation and multiple spaces with good solar exposure. The large private terraces and small balconies bring the natural environment to each unit, and the terraces allow each unit to expand the living spaces into the outdoors through the use of large sections of operable glass walls.

© Terrence Zhang
© Terrence Zhang

This strong connection to the outdoors and landscape help meet the goal of providing each residence with the feeling of a garden villa in the sky. Special features for the larger unit types differentiate the project with other ones of its kind and include double height living spaces, double master suites, western and Chinese kitchens, en-suite bathrooms, and terrace swimming pools.

© Terrence Zhang
© Terrence Zhang
© Terrence Zhang
© Terrence Zhang

ARCHIMORPHIC
郑州瀚海晴宇住宅区 / 筑弧事务所

