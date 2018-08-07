World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. China
  5. DAS Lab
  6. 2017
  7. Lost Villa · Valley Land Boutique Hotel Interior Design / DAS Lab

Lost Villa · Valley Land Boutique Hotel Interior Design / DAS Lab

  • 01:00 - 7 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lost Villa · Valley Land Boutique Hotel Interior Design / DAS Lab
Save this picture!
© Schran Studio
© Schran Studio

© Schran Studio © Schran Studio © Schran Studio © Schran Studio + 30

  • Interiors Designers

    DAS Lab

  • Location

    Ningbo, China

  • Architects

    SU Architects，Sealand-Int

  • Lead Architects

    Jingze Li

  • Design Team

    Chen Liang, Yoko, Janet

  • Area

    1500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Schran Studio

  • Landscape Design

    Sealand-Int

  • Owner

    Valleyland Hotel Inv.Management Co.Ltd

  • Operator

    Lost Villa, Valley Land
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Schran Studio
© Schran Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The Ancient Village of Persimmon Forest, has the features of eastern Zhejiang canyon landform. Meanwhile it has abundant sunshine and rainwater, diversified land vegetation and high coverage. Persimmon, sakura, bamboo shoots and tea are important economic crops in the ancient village. Surrounded by mountains, the unique geographical location makes this ancient village, which has eight hundred years of history, more mysterious. The village enjoys the profound cultural connotations and development paths and hopes to drive its development of tourist industry through the completion of boutique hotels.

Save this picture!
© Schran Studio
© Schran Studio
Save this picture!
Axon Diagram
Axon Diagram
Save this picture!
© Schran Studio
© Schran Studio

Located in the Ancient Village of Persimmon Forest, Lost Villa · Valley Land Boutique Hotel is designed by DAS Lab. The terrain of this project is a typical mountain platform, surrounded by high mountains and valleys, and hillock isattached to flat slopes in the center. When you overlook the whole landscape, unique geographical location makes it richer and more varied. The layout of building group has a similar design as the Acropolis, which ensures that people feel safe in activity space inside. Windows of 22 guest rooms all face the peripheral landscapes, which leaves the external natural landscape directly to interior.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Schran Studio
© Schran Studio

Dining room is the most complex space in this project, including functions as throwing parties, having meals, check-in and business meetings. It is made up of three various buildings and the middle section has a height of 10 meters and both sides have French windows of 8 meters high. In the face of luxuriant vegetation and very graphic natural landscapes, we hope to create high-intensity clashes of artificial work and nature, and a balance of intuition, subconscious and body through the physical properties of materials. We also want to internally create openness same as exterior and provide an impressive rest environment in an instant.

Save this picture!
© Schran Studio
© Schran Studio

As for us, the space shows a bidirectional scene of restlessness and quiet: On the one hand, it acts a dining space of entertaining and complex function. On the other it integrates diversity, serendipity and randomness of mountain and forest. As where activities process, it arouses the visibility, liveliness, excitement and noises, meanwhile the mountain forest is in a covert, isolated, lonely and tranquil scene. A balance in opposites in the space.

Save this picture!
© Schran Studio
© Schran Studio
Save this picture!
© Schran Studio
© Schran Studio

We believe that hotel as the medium of pulling away from vision, emotion and thinking to daily life gives us an enlightenment of time through both space and scene. We keep restrained as much as possible at the hotel room by integrating the natural and the artificial parts. That is our interpretation of the environment, site and owner, providing guests a simple and warm atmosphere to rest.

Save this picture!
© Schran Studio
© Schran Studio

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
DAS Lab
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interior Design China
Cite: "Lost Villa · Valley Land Boutique Hotel Interior Design / DAS Lab" 07 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899525/lost-villa-star-valley-land-boutique-hotel-interior-design-das-lab/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Schran Studio

大乐之野 • 谷舍精品民宿室内设计 / DAS Lab

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »