Lost Villa · Valley Land Boutique Hotel Interior Design / DAS Lab

Interiors Designers DAS Lab

Location Ningbo, China

Architects SU Architects，Sealand-Int

Lead Architects Jingze Li

Design Team Chen Liang, Yoko, Janet

Area 1500.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Schran Studio

Landscape Design Sealand-Int

Owner Valleyland Hotel Inv.Management Co.Ltd

Owner Valleyland Hotel Inv.Management Co.Ltd

Operator Lost Villa, Valley Land

Text description provided by the architects. The Ancient Village of Persimmon Forest, has the features of eastern Zhejiang canyon landform. Meanwhile it has abundant sunshine and rainwater, diversified land vegetation and high coverage. Persimmon, sakura, bamboo shoots and tea are important economic crops in the ancient village. Surrounded by mountains, the unique geographical location makes this ancient village, which has eight hundred years of history, more mysterious. The village enjoys the profound cultural connotations and development paths and hopes to drive its development of tourist industry through the completion of boutique hotels.

Located in the Ancient Village of Persimmon Forest, Lost Villa · Valley Land Boutique Hotel is designed by DAS Lab. The terrain of this project is a typical mountain platform, surrounded by high mountains and valleys, and hillock isattached to flat slopes in the center. When you overlook the whole landscape, unique geographical location makes it richer and more varied. The layout of building group has a similar design as the Acropolis, which ensures that people feel safe in activity space inside. Windows of 22 guest rooms all face the peripheral landscapes, which leaves the external natural landscape directly to interior.

Dining room is the most complex space in this project, including functions as throwing parties, having meals, check-in and business meetings. It is made up of three various buildings and the middle section has a height of 10 meters and both sides have French windows of 8 meters high. In the face of luxuriant vegetation and very graphic natural landscapes, we hope to create high-intensity clashes of artificial work and nature, and a balance of intuition, subconscious and body through the physical properties of materials. We also want to internally create openness same as exterior and provide an impressive rest environment in an instant.

As for us, the space shows a bidirectional scene of restlessness and quiet: On the one hand, it acts a dining space of entertaining and complex function. On the other it integrates diversity, serendipity and randomness of mountain and forest. As where activities process, it arouses the visibility, liveliness, excitement and noises, meanwhile the mountain forest is in a covert, isolated, lonely and tranquil scene. A balance in opposites in the space.

We believe that hotel as the medium of pulling away from vision, emotion and thinking to daily life gives us an enlightenment of time through both space and scene. We keep restrained as much as possible at the hotel room by integrating the natural and the artificial parts. That is our interpretation of the environment, site and owner, providing guests a simple and warm atmosphere to rest.