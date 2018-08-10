World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Studio Bloco Arquitetura
  6. 2017
  7. AN House / Studio Bloco Arquitetura

AN House / Studio Bloco Arquitetura

  • 11:00 - 10 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
AN House / Studio Bloco Arquitetura
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

© Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi + 43

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the only closed condominium in the city, the residence is implanted in a land of 12m x 27.5m. The site plan occurred through two overlapping rectangular prisms, which also compartmentalize the house requirements program in two zones: the social and the privative.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

On the ground level, the ornamental lake demarcates the main access, which directs the user to the living room with double ceiling height. The amplitude of the environment is also reflected by the horizontal continuity and integration of the living room, kitchen and dining room with the side balcony, in which the spa and a pergola made of wood and glass were positioned. The service's core (laundry and toilet) is behind the kitchen.

Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans

On the upper level, the couple's suite is separated from the children's suites by a corridor that crosses through the living room’s double height ceiling. The main suite faces the front of the lot, with a volume in balance, whose projection forms the shelter of a vehicle, and the other suites were positioned in the later range of the volume. The circulation on this floor is illuminated by a series of vertical openings that create a play of light and shadow in the internal space and an interesting rhythm on the facade of the house.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The materiality of the house results from the contrast between the two floors. The ground floor is an apparent concrete box on which rests the pure volume of the dorms, whose neutrality and lightness is represented by the white color. The tension between the materiality of the volumes is also perceived inside the residence. The combination of these elements with wood, stones, water, and vegetation also maximizes the formal result of this cozy and permeable residence.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio Bloco Arquitetura
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "AN House / Studio Bloco Arquitetura" [Casa AN / Studio Bloco Arquitetura] 10 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899514/an-house-studio-bloco-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »