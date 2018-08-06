World
  H&A House / Costaveras Arquitetos

H&A House / Costaveras Arquitetos

  • 09:00 - 6 August, 2018
H&A House / Costaveras Arquitetos
H&A House / Costaveras Arquitetos, © Nicola Labate
© Nicola Labate

© Nicola Labate

© Nicola Labate
© Nicola Labate

Text description provided by the architects. The topography, the solar orientation, the existing trees and the care with the function were the elements that helped to shape the first sketches of this project. In the definition of volumes and plans, the natural elements entered. Much of the native vegetation of the terrain was maintained, as a premise, for the launch of the architectural party. Well-resolved plans and volumes are tools that are widely used in Modernist architecture, which inspire the office with the minimum of traits giving maximum results.

© Nicola Labate
© Nicola Labate
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Nicola Labate
© Nicola Labate

House designed for a young couple with a little daughter, sportsmen, nature lovers, wine and the well live. A swimming pool with a 20-meter streak (which is used daily for swimming) and a cellar in the basement prove this. These materials, when "protected" by the fad, help to leave the house timeless. Stones were used (gray granite, levigado swallow, travertine marble and canjiquinha stone), wood (on the decks and pergolas) as well as brick, steel, and apparent concrete. 

© Nicola Labate
© Nicola Labate

These constructive materials treated as finishing, highlight the features of the architecture. When the architecture is well resolved, the furniture accompanies. We value mainly national designers in furniture with natural finishes, choosing in some cases pieces well straight and clean. Wood trusses were used primarily to provide greater thermal comfort, to allow a constant air circulation in the room and to filter the light of the setting sun that enters the intimate circulation. 

© Nicola Labate
© Nicola Labate

Thus, we have won a marvelous, striking aesthetic result in the house. The vision of a simple and well-resolved architecture, in the ratio between plans and volumes, in the balanced use of materials, in the correct integration of the sectors, in the care of details. These are the premises of a happy project.

