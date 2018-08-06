World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. India
  5. Studio Ardete
  6. 2018
  Hexalace / Studio Ardete

Hexalace / Studio Ardete

  • 00:00 - 6 August, 2018
Hexalace / Studio Ardete
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

  • Project Management

    R.S Builders

  • Façade Consultant

    Er.Ravijeet Singh

  • Structural consultant

    Continental Foundation (Vikas Bhardwaj)

  • Lighting consultant

    The Luminars (Tajender Kalsi)

  • Plot Area

    9061.0 ft2

  • Built up area

    5481.0 ft2

  • Facade area

    3234.0 ft2
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Text description provided by the architects. Hexalace is an open-plan commercial building made primarily for leasing purposes. In a tight commercial plot with challenging building norms, it became perceptible from the beginning that the concept would have to be manifested from the facade. Considering the arduous climatic conditions involving extreme heat, and the building front facing west, the façade emerged as a buffer of stratifying elements.

© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

3 inches thick concrete layer with hexagonal interstices has been used as a shading element. To better preserve the sanctity of shade, the screen flows organically creating an artistic visual dilemma from both inside as well as outside. Another layer of hexagonal silhouette made of metal frames is superimposed horizontally across the semi-permeable concrete screen which doubles up as balcony fence.

Sketch graphic
Sketch graphic

Furthermore, the main curtain wall has been recessed to leave pockets of air between the screen and the main building to increase the time lag and subsequently reduce the heat gain. Therefore, the facade by its inherent virtue of convergence acts as bronchioles for the structure.

© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

The balconies also house small clusters of green making the working environment even more rejuvenating for the users within. By the end, what became of an immense effort was an imperative respiratory experience complimented by its bold use of geometry.

© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

About this office
Studio Ardete
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail India
Cite: "Hexalace / Studio Ardete" 06 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899510/hexalace-studio-ardete/> ISSN 0719-8884

