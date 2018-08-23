Water Street / Rob Paulus Architects

+ 23

Architects Rob Paulus Architects

Location Tucson, United States

Construction Management Rob Paulus Architects with DeWayne Holman

Construction Cost $200,000

Owner Rebecca Block and Tim Haskin

Area 1723.0 ft2

Project Year 2012

Photographs Liam Frederick

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. A master suite addition and new guest house are added to a long lot in a neighborhood near a major university to create new infill density in the Sonoran Desert.

The design concept re-interprets the existing roof slopes of the existing bungalow onsite to create new space that emphasizes natural light and open interiors. A skewed wall plane is shared by both the master suite addition and the new freestanding guest house to provide continuity and emphasis of the deep lot.

Large openings are oriented north while narrow vertical slits slice the east and west walls to create a constantly moving sundial effect throughout the day. Shaded courtyard areas affront the north facing glazing providing welcoming outdoor space for each unit. Energy efficiency is paramount for the small spaces with exo-rigid insulation at walls and roof, high performance soy based expanding insulation in framing cavities and a thick concrete raft slab that floats on rigid insulation to provide a thermal fly-wheel for the interiors.

A durable enclosure system was desired by the owners and provided with integral color concrete rainscreen board that wraps the exterior wall attached with precision stainless steel fasteners. Cold rolled corrugated steel on the roof finishes the outside to establish a maintenance free enclosure system for this rental occupancy.

The proximity to higher education and the attention to detailing of the project create highly desirable, smart growth housing that taps into existing infrastructure and urban possibilities.