  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Rob Paulus Architects
  6. 2012
  7. Water Street / Rob Paulus Architects

Water Street / Rob Paulus Architects

  • 17:00 - 23 August, 2018
Water Street / Rob Paulus Architects
Water Street / Rob Paulus Architects, © Liam Frederick
© Liam Frederick

© Liam Frederick © Liam Frederick © Liam Frederick © Liam Frederick + 23

  • Architects

    Rob Paulus Architects

  • Location

    Tucson, United States

  • Construction Management

    Rob Paulus Architects with DeWayne Holman

  • Construction Cost

    $200,000

  • Owner

    Rebecca Block and Tim Haskin

  • Area

    1723.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2012

  • Photographs

    Liam Frederick
© Liam Frederick
© Liam Frederick

Text description provided by the architects. A master suite addition and new guest house are added to a long lot in a neighborhood near a major university to create new infill density in the Sonoran Desert.

Drawing
Drawing

The design concept re-interprets the existing roof slopes of the existing bungalow onsite to create new space that emphasizes natural light and open interiors.  A skewed wall plane is shared by both the master suite addition and the new freestanding guest house to provide continuity and emphasis of the deep lot.

© Liam Frederick
© Liam Frederick

Large openings are oriented north while narrow vertical slits slice the east and west walls to create a constantly moving sundial effect throughout the day.  Shaded courtyard areas affront the north facing glazing providing welcoming outdoor space for each unit.  Energy efficiency is paramount for the small spaces with exo-rigid insulation at walls and roof, high performance soy based expanding insulation in framing cavities and a thick concrete raft slab that floats on rigid insulation to provide a thermal fly-wheel for the interiors. 

Floor plan
Floor plan

A durable enclosure system was desired by the owners and provided with integral color concrete rainscreen board that wraps the exterior wall attached with precision stainless steel fasteners. Cold rolled corrugated steel on the roof finishes the outside to establish a maintenance free enclosure system for this rental occupancy.

© Liam Frederick
© Liam Frederick

The proximity to higher education and the attention to detailing of the project create highly desirable, smart growth housing that taps into existing infrastructure and urban possibilities.

© Liam Frederick
© Liam Frederick

Cite: "Water Street / Rob Paulus Architects" 23 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899509/water-street-rob-paulus-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

