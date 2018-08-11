World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
UTS Blackfriars Children’s Centre / DJRD + Lacoste + Stevenson

  • 18:00 - 11 August, 2018
UTS Blackfriars Children’s Centre / DJRD + Lacoste + Stevenson
UTS Blackfriars Children’s Centre / DJRD + Lacoste + Stevenson, © Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

© Brett Boardman © Brett Boardman © Brett Boardman © Brett Boardman + 19

  • Architects

    DJRD, Lacoste + Stevenson

  • Location

    Blackfriars St, Chippendale NSW 2008, Australia

  • Architects Team

    Thierry Lacoste, David Stevenson, Daniel Beekwilder, Tasmin Dunn, Edward Dieppe, Arash Engineer, Jessica Santos

  • Area

    1650.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Brett Boardman

      • Services Engineers

        Umow Lai

      • Structural + Civil Engineering

        Henry & Hymas

      • Landscape Design

        Ric McConaghy

      • Heritage Architect

        Paul Davies

      • Acoustic Consultant

        Acoustic Logic

      • Project Management

        Angie Clements, UTS FMO

      • Builder

        Ichor Constructions

      • New Building Area

        760 m2

      • Refurbished Building Area

        240 m2

      • Playground Landscaping Area (includes verandahs)

        650 m2

      • Site Area

        2080 m2

      • Client

        University of Technology Sydney
      © Brett Boardman
      © Brett Boardman

      Text description provided by the architects. The new Blackfriars Children’s Centre is a childcare center in Sydney by DJRD and Lacoste + Stevenson, architects in association. The building celebrates the beautifully naive depictions of housing by children. Each playroom in the Centre is in the form of a house as might be drawn by a child; a box with a pitched roof.  A sense of home in both scale and materiality creates the feeling of a familiar place.

      © Brett Boardman
      © Brett Boardman
      Floor Plan
      Floor Plan
      © Brett Boardman
      © Brett Boardman

      The overall form is a series of small ‘houses’ continuously connected along the street, each varying slightly in pitch and scale to create an animated streetscape of pitched roofs.  The profile of pitched roofs provides a prominent presence for the Centre along Blackfriars Street. The materials used evoke warmth, welcome and transparency.  The external façade is a combination of clear glass and glass with a graphic, and painted vertical timber paneling with the gable roof ends clad in a translucent sheet that is illuminated from within. 

      © Brett Boardman
      © Brett Boardman

      Colorful timber slats partially screen the internal ‘street’ from the public footpath.  Large-format, historic photographs of past events of Blackfriars School connects the new center to the site. The footprint of the building has been designed to respond to and complete the courtyard formed by the heritage buildings.  Engagement between the new and old architecture is achieved with the dimpled mirror polished panels which clad the façades facing the heritage buildings. The effect is a playful dialogue of reflections between the new building and the heritage site.

      © Brett Boardman
      © Brett Boardman

      Once inside the rooms are connected by an undulating plywood sensory wall.  The procession through to the playrooms is more than just circulation; it connects the internal spaces in a way that incorporates wonderful moments for children to learn and interact in spontaneous ways. The internal rooms are also lined with vertical timber paneling painted white.  The playrooms make use of ‘thickened’ walls for storage, cubby spaces and reading nooks. 

      © Brett Boardman
      © Brett Boardman

      Timber floors and plywood walls and furniture create warmth within the rooms.  The use of rugs and fabric upholstery throughout the center also add softness to spaces and assist other acoustic treatments to ensure active spaces are still acoustically comfortable. Each playroom opens onto an outdoor play area ensuring indoor and outdoor spaces are seamlessly connected creating variety for the children and teachers to adapt to the day and to different activities.

      © Brett Boardman
      © Brett Boardman

      Product:

      Wood

      See more:

      Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Social Housing Australia
      Cite: "UTS Blackfriars Children’s Centre / DJRD + Lacoste + Stevenson" 11 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899470/uts-blackfriars-childrens-centre-djrd-plus-lacoste-plus-stevenson/> ISSN 0719-8884

