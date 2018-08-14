V-Plan House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors

-
Architects
-
LocationAspen, United States
-
Principal in ChargeScott Lindenau
-
Project ArchitectAshley Clark
-
ArchitectKevin Heath
-
DesignerEric Sechrist
-
Landscape ArchitectJulia Marshall
-
Area6000.0 ft2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
ContractorGF Woods
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. This V-shaped parti delineates two structures containing separate owner and guest wings. The program is pushed to the property edges to screen adjacent neighbors and direct framed views to a large central courtyard and mountains beyond. The gabled roofline serves as a subtle reference to the alpine vernacular.
A modest front face conceals the garage doors and provides a roof-protected corner entry. Upon entry, a public open space anchors the floorplan; providing views through the house to the private courtyard and gardens.
At each structure’s end, the layout of the master suite and guest master suite is flexible to accommodate desired views. Within, the interior volumes reflect the gabled rooflines which provide tall ceilings and open, vaulted spaces.