World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Studio B Architecture + Interiors
  6. 2017
  7. V-Plan House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors

V-Plan House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors

  • 17:00 - 14 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
V-Plan House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors
Save this picture!
V-Plan House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors, © James Florio
© James Florio

© James Florio © James Florio © James Florio © James Florio + 35

  • Architects

    Studio B Architecture + Interiors

  • Location

    Aspen, United States

  • Principal in Charge

    Scott Lindenau

  • Project Architect

    Ashley Clark

  • Architect

    Kevin Heath

  • Designer

    Eric Sechrist

  • Landscape Architect

    Julia Marshall

  • Area

    6000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    James Florio
Save this picture!
© James Florio
© James Florio

Text description provided by the architects. This V-shaped parti delineates two structures containing separate owner and guest wings. The program is pushed to the property edges to screen adjacent neighbors and direct framed views to a large central courtyard and mountains beyond. The gabled roofline serves as a subtle reference to the alpine vernacular.

Save this picture!
© James Florio
© James Florio
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© James Florio
© James Florio

A modest front face conceals the garage doors and provides a roof-protected corner entry. Upon entry, a public open space anchors the floorplan; providing views through the house to the private courtyard and gardens.

Save this picture!
© James Florio
© James Florio

At each structure’s end, the layout of the master suite and guest master suite is flexible to accommodate desired views. Within, the interior volumes reflect the gabled rooflines which provide tall ceilings and open, vaulted spaces.

Save this picture!
© James Florio
© James Florio

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio B Architecture + Interiors
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors United States
Cite: "V-Plan House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors" 14 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899465/v-plan-house-studio-b-architecture-plus-interiors/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »