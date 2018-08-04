World
  7. This New Multicultural Center by AIX Arkitekter Begs the Question: What Makes Good Community Design?

This New Multicultural Center by AIX Arkitekter Begs the Question: What Makes Good Community Design?

© AIX Arkitekter

There has been a lot of focus recently on community engagement in architecture. Some building by some architect is designed to be the next 'community hub,' but what does it take to deliver on the design intent?

In order to promote a community atmosphere, a design must engage a large and variable audience, while also offering something unique. This new design from AIX Arkitekter intends to create a new multicultural center called "The "Meeting Point" in Täby, Sweden. The center combines unique sports and cultural activities, at the heart of an existing ecological infrastructure, to promote community opportunities and engagement.

"The Meeting Point" center utilizes both indoor and outdoor activities. This dynamic also translates throughout the design language of the building through transparency and landscape elements. The intersecting masses cause various activity spaces to overlap, promoting happenstance interactions between both people and program.

© AIX Arkitekter

© AIX Arkitekter

Good community design makes a clear investment in not just a beautiful contribution to the surrounding built environment, but also a meaningful and lasting impact on the community members of all ages. This new center has a balance of adult-specific programs like co-work and gym spaces, kid-specific spaces like play and swim areas, and also non-specific spaces like a library and recreation areas.

© AIX Arkitekter
© AIX Arkitekter

Ultimately, the claim for public design is rooted in the idea of a more engaged public. Good public architecture maximizes programmatic and spatial relationships to create something beautiful and engaging that immediately gives something back to a community. 

  • Architects

    AIX Arkitekter

  • Location

    Täby, Sweden

  • Architect in Charge

    Mikael Uppling

  • Design Team

    Yvan Ikhlet, Federico Sforzi, Ry Morrisson, Helena Ekelund, Linnea Zickerman, Ricardo Ortiz

  • Landscape Architects

    Landskapslaget

  • Area

    17730.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

News via: AIX Arkitekter

Cite: Collin Abdallah. "This New Multicultural Center by AIX Arkitekter Begs the Question: What Makes Good Community Design?" 04 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899454/this-new-multicultural-center-by-aix-arkitekter-begs-the-question-what-makes-good-community-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

