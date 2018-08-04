This New Multicultural Center by AIX Arkitekter Begs the Question: What Makes Good Community Design?

There has been a lot of focus recently on community engagement in architecture. Some building by some architect is designed to be the next 'community hub,' but what does it take to deliver on the design intent?

In order to promote a community atmosphere, a design must engage a large and variable audience, while also offering something unique. This new design from AIX Arkitekter intends to create a new multicultural center called "The "Meeting Point" in Täby, Sweden. The center combines unique sports and cultural activities, at the heart of an existing ecological infrastructure, to promote community opportunities and engagement.

"The Meeting Point" center utilizes both indoor and outdoor activities. This dynamic also translates throughout the design language of the building through transparency and landscape elements. The intersecting masses cause various activity spaces to overlap, promoting happenstance interactions between both people and program.

Good community design makes a clear investment in not just a beautiful contribution to the surrounding built environment, but also a meaningful and lasting impact on the community members of all ages. This new center has a balance of adult-specific programs like co-work and gym spaces, kid-specific spaces like play and swim areas, and also non-specific spaces like a library and recreation areas.

Ultimately, the claim for public design is rooted in the idea of a more engaged public. Good public architecture maximizes programmatic and spatial relationships to create something beautiful and engaging that immediately gives something back to a community.

Architects AIX Arkitekter

Location Täby, Sweden

Architect in Charge Mikael Uppling

Design Team Yvan Ikhlet, Federico Sforzi, Ry Morrisson, Helena Ekelund, Linnea Zickerman, Ricardo Ortiz

Landscape Architects Landskapslaget

Area 17730.0 m2

Project Year 2018

News via: AIX Arkitekter