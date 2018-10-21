World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Taiwan
  5. J.C. Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Inbetween A Thai Street / J.C. Architecture

Inbetween A Thai Street / J.C. Architecture

  • 02:00 - 21 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Inbetween A Thai Street / J.C. Architecture
Save this picture!
© Kuo-Min Lee
© Kuo-Min Lee

© Kuo-Min Lee © Kuo-Min Lee © Kuo-Min Lee © Kuo-Min Lee + 30

  • Interiors Designers

    J.C. Architecture

  • Location

    Taipei, Taiwan

  • Lead Architects

    Johnny Chiu

  • Other participants

    Siam More restaurant, Feastogether Corporation, Bannavis Andrew Sribyatta

  • Area

    207.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Kuo-Min Lee
Save this picture!
© Kuo-Min Lee
© Kuo-Min Lee

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a Thai food restaurant, with the site is very long and narrow, our goal is to deal with the common problem in a shopping mall, and provide a genuine Thai culture experience.

Save this picture!
© Kuo-Min Lee
© Kuo-Min Lee

Challenged by the narrowness but inspired by the height of the site, we envisioned the space as a long market street in Thailand. We place several working counters separately in the restaurant, like vendors sitting in Thai markets. To further enhance the idea of Thai market, working with Bannavis Andrew Sribyatta from Dictator for Architecture and Design Thailand, we work together to combine the Thai craftsmanship with the space.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of J.C. Architecture
Courtesy of J.C. Architecture

Hanging bamboo nets which were made by old Thai masters, with light casting through, creating beautiful shadows on the dining surface. The bamboo nets are also used to separate the dining area and aisle area, but also connect the relationship between what’s inside and outside.

Save this picture!
© Kuo-Min Lee
© Kuo-Min Lee

The space is embellished with exquisite bamboo baskets, decorative tiles, hand-made and white swing chairs. People can be casual and relaxed in this open space. Whether to dine under the bamboo shed, watching Eszter Chen’s masterpiece, or to jump on the cozy swing chair, enjoying the traditional Thai-food. We tried to blend rich Thai elements in the space, to guide people to submerge into an experience like a Thai Market.

Save this picture!
© Kuo-Min Lee
© Kuo-Min Lee

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
J.C. Architecture
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Taiwan
Cite: "Inbetween A Thai Street / J.C. Architecture" 21 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899450/inbetween-a-thai-street-jc-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Kuo-Min Lee

台湾街道间泰式餐厅 / 柏成设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream