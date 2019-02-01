World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Brazil
  5. Cité Arquitetura
  6. 2018
  7. Carmela Dutra 93 / Cité Arquitetura

Carmela Dutra 93 / Cité Arquitetura

  • 16:00 - 1 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Carmela Dutra 93 / Cité Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Carmela Dutra 93 / Cité Arquitetura, © Celso Rayol
© Celso Rayol

© Celso Rayol © Renato Tepedino © Renato Tepedino © Celso Rayol + 45

  • Architects

    Cité Arquitetura

  • Location

    Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

  • Category

    Residential

  • Authors

    Celso Rayol, Fernando Costa

  • Team

    Ana Clara Meirelles, André Caterina, Ana Lúcia Morais, Mariana Netto, Thiago Pessoa, Sorin Helbig, Svea Schumacher, Vitor Vieira

  • Area

    2602.25 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Celso Rayol, Renato Tepedino

  • Construction

    SENPRO Engenharia

  • Project Managers

    Lúcia Andrezo, Beatriz Aguiar

  • Project Coordinators

    Francisco Meyer, Alane Oliveira, Daniel Osório

  • Legal Project

    Cité Arquitetura

  • Interiors

    Cité Arquitetura

  • Structures

    S Brasil Engenharia

  • Installations

    Barbo Engenharia

  • Marketing

    Júlio Bogoricin

  • Client

    SENPRO Engenharia

  • Images

    Archigraph
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Renato Tepedino
© Renato Tepedino

Text description provided by the architects. Balance, symmetry, and stability are the desired effects for Carmela Dutra’s facade. The choice for materials such as concrete and litoceramics generates a sense of sobriety to the building, essential to create a remarkable facade, without excessive colors or forms. Carefully detailed design for all facades, not just the front one, enhances consistent and coherent aesthetic without promoting hierarchical differences between front and back.

Save this picture!
© Celso Rayol
© Celso Rayol
Save this picture!
Common Use Plan
Common Use Plan
Save this picture!
© Celso Rayol
© Celso Rayol

Balance is created by the composition of horizontal and vertical elements of the building, mainly by horizontally positioned basement’s aluminum slats, also used on the balconies of the apartments in a vertical position. Whilst horizontal lines on the base connect with the street and its orientation follows the flow of pedestrians, the vertical elements of the balconies break the monotony and create a long-lined rhythm on the facade.

In addition to the aluminum slats as the rhythmic structure of the facade, a kind of frame made of concrete beams highlights the body of the building from the balconies that culminate in a crowning on the rooftop, where around pillar is a reference to the Brazilian modernist architecture.

Save this picture!
© Celso Rayol
© Celso Rayol

Despite the exterior colors being more sober and darker, the interiors gain coziness with wooden finishes and lighter tones. In some spaces surprising colors, such as yellow used in the stairwell and bright blue in the pool and sauna area highlight common areas of the building. In which, Cité pursued the balance between design, well-being, and comfort through combining colors, textures, and patterns.

The project’s longevity is possible because using appropriate materials, carefully detailed and placed in the correct locations, such as skirting boards and the finishes of the façade, creates a low-maintenance architecture over time. Carmela Dutra has a total of 15 apartments ranging from 65 to 85 m2, with 2 and 3 bedrooms and 12m2 balconies. Cité developed the façade design and the building’s visual communication design, including its logo.

Save this picture!
© Celso Rayol
© Celso Rayol
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Celso Rayol
© Celso Rayol

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Cité Arquitetura
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Brazil
Cite: "Carmela Dutra 93 / Cité Arquitetura" [Carmela Dutra 93 / Cité Arquitetura] 01 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899436/carmela-dutra-93-cite-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream