3 Apartamentos Pombalinos / Aurora Arquitectos

Collaborators Sérgio Antunes, Sofia Reis Couto, Pedro França, Bruno Pereira, Tânia Sousa, Inês Forte, Carolina Rocha, Ivo Lapa, Rui Baltazar

Furniture Branca (Marco Sousa Santos)

Restauration Inês Carvalho

Supervision Gestão de Obras

Construction Ecociaf

Text description provided by the architects. What is Pombalino today?

An apartment used as a leather tannerie workshop for a long time. This use aggressiveness destroyed its character and the features of the pombalino architectonic imaginary were lost.

When this space was refurbishment and divided into 3 apartments, the following principles were adopted:

To maintain the pre-modern logic of circulation between rooms, without any corridors or small distribution spaces, adaption the intervention to the existing partitioning, and decreasing a lot the need of demolitions, so that the integrity of the existing structure is preserved.

Reinvention of the pombalino interior's architecture, by selecting some of its main features: sparsely decorated spaces, modular use of the constructive elements, and the use of windows and doors as the main elements of the architectonic characterization. This way, the identity of the common space is composed by the sum of the individual ones.