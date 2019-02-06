World
3 Apartamentos Pombalinos / Aurora Arquitectos

3 Apartamentos Pombalinos / Aurora Arquitectos
3 Apartamentos Pombalinos / Aurora Arquitectos, © do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

© do mal o menos © do mal o menos © do mal o menos © do mal o menos + 54

  • Collaborators

    Sérgio Antunes, Sofia Reis Couto, Pedro França, Bruno Pereira, Tânia Sousa, Inês Forte, Carolina Rocha, Ivo Lapa, Rui Baltazar

  • Furniture

    Branca (Marco Sousa Santos)

  • Restauration

    Inês Carvalho

  • Supervision

    Gestão de Obras

  • Construction

    Ecociaf
    • More Specs Less Specs
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

Text description provided by the architects. What is Pombalino today?
An apartment used as a leather tannerie workshop for a long time. This use aggressiveness destroyed its character and the features of the pombalino architectonic imaginary were lost.

© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos
Planta - Projeto
Planta - Projeto
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

When this space was refurbishment and divided into 3 apartments, the following principles were adopted:
To maintain the pre-modern logic of circulation between rooms, without any corridors or small distribution spaces, adaption the intervention to the existing partitioning, and decreasing a lot the need of demolitions, so that the integrity of the existing structure is preserved.

© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos
Door Detail
Door Detail
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos
Section
Section
© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

Reinvention of the pombalino interior's architecture, by selecting some of its main features: sparsely decorated spaces, modular use of the constructive elements, and the use of windows and doors as the main elements of the architectonic characterization. This way, the identity of the common space is composed by the sum of the individual ones.

© do mal o menos
© do mal o menos

Project location

Cite: "3 Apartamentos Pombalinos / Aurora Arquitectos" [3 Apartamentos Pombalinos / Aurora Arquitectos] 06 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899428/3-apartamentos-pombalinos-aurora-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

