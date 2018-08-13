World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare Center
  4. The Netherlands
  5. LIAG architects
  6. 2018
  7. Princess Máxima Centre for Child Oncology / LIAG architects

Princess Máxima Centre for Child Oncology / LIAG architects

  • 05:00 - 13 August, 2018
Princess Máxima Centre for Child Oncology / LIAG architects
Princess Máxima Centre for Child Oncology / LIAG architects, © Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman

© Ronald Tilleman © Ronald Tilleman © Ronald Tilleman © Ronald Tilleman + 34

  • Architects

    LIAG architects

  • Location

    Heidelberglaan 25, 3584 EA Utrecht, The Netherlands

  • Lead Architects

    Arie Aalbers, Thomas Bögl, Erik Schotte, Maja Frakowiack, Meagan Kerr, Jordy Aarts, Tjarda Roeloffs-Valk, Martha de Geus , Harmen Landman, Nick Schat, Thomas Witteman and Erik Brummelhaus

  • Area

    44833.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Ronald Tilleman

  • Landscape Design

    BplusB

  • Structural Engineer

    Zonneveld ingenieurs

  • Technical Engineers

    RHDHV / Halmos

  • Building Physics Advisor

    RHDHV

  • Contractor

    Pro Liberis
© Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman

Text description provided by the architects. The Princess Máxima Centre for child oncology designed by LIAG brings together all expertise in the field of care and research at the very highest level. The Princess Máxima Centre is unique, and at 45,000 m2 it is the biggest child oncology center in Europe. The Princess Máxima Centre for child oncology wants to cure every child with cancer and offer them an optimal quality of life. Its architecture, with its unique interior and exterior, helping to achieve this goal. There is a natural flow between inside and outside, and between the worlds of children and research. The main route through the building forms a meeting zone for children, parents, doctors, nurses, and researchers.

© Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman

Healing environment
At the heart of the design of the Princess, Máxima Centre lies development-orientated care. That is because a child’s development continues even during illness. Great attention has therefore been given to the child and the family, resulting in the new layout of the center. Nowhere is this better illustrated than in the parent-child rooms: one room for the child with a room for the parents next to it.

© Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman

This arrangement allows family members to remain with their child in a natural manner and in a domestic setting. Depending on the needs of the parents and child, the adjacent rooms can be connected or divided by a sliding door. A notable feature is that every room enjoys access to its own outdoor space. LIAG has developed these parent-child rooms in collaboration with Kopvol.

© Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman

The designers paid particular attention to aspects such as daylight, air, views, clarity and the general layout in order to facilitate the healing process. Moreover, a calming environment, which supports natural processes such as the rhythm of night and day as well as the experience of the seasons and weather, contributes to the recovery and well-being of young patients. In addition, each age category has a space of its own, designed according to the group’s needs, thereby optimally stimulating social and emotional development.

© Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman

LIAG has also created rooms that make it possible for a family to cook and eat together and attend lessons in the classroom, and to allow children to play with visiting grandparents. The Princess Máxima Centre is located beside the Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital (WKZ) at the University Medical Centre in Utrecht. A colorful bridge connects the Princess Máxima Centre with the WKZ so that they can make the best possible use of shared facilities. LIAG designed this connection.

© Ronald Tilleman
© Ronald Tilleman

Cite: "Princess Máxima Centre for Child Oncology / LIAG architects" 13 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899421/princess-maxima-centre-for-child-oncology-liag-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

