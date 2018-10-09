World
  Casa Piedra Blanca / Pablo Lobos Pedrals, Angelo Petrucelli

Casa Piedra Blanca / Pablo Lobos Pedrals, Angelo Petrucelli

  17:00 - 9 October, 2018
Casa Piedra Blanca / Pablo Lobos Pedrals, Angelo Petrucelli
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

© Pablo Casals Aguirre

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the ecological community on a site of 1500m2.
The constituents are a couple of 60 years old, lovers of nature, books and traveling among other things. They receive visits from relatives sporadically.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre

The couple hopes to be in greater contact with nature, conduct low energy consumption practices, self-supply with autonomous systems and be able to count on the benefits granted by the landscape and low urban density.
The house had to have a traditional living room, a kitchen, a study with the possibility of becoming a guest room and a suite with access to a terrace overlooking the mountain range.

Plans
Plans
The architecture has been in charge of giving language and measurement to the request, of projecting optimum bright and thermal comfort zones, and in parallel representing exhaustively the building processes avoiding unforeseen events and fitting the work with the budget.

The construction team is a society of professionals and contractors who work independently with the principal as a last resort, without receiving financial gains, and the expenses paid directly through thorough reports of each item purchased by-weekly and tables of graphic summaries of the process, making transparent all the economic aspects involved in the operation as a basis for the trust of the cooperative.

Metalic Structure / Axonometry
Metalic Structure / Axonometry
Constructive Detail
Constructive Detail

The BIm system, in addition to reports, Gantt charts and  progress reports, constitute representational elements included in the architecture, this time not separated from itself, which help to understand the magnitude and veracity of the physical fact of the meaning of the house in its project stage, eliminating the uncertainty characteristic of this type of company.

About this office
Pablo Lobos Pedrals, Angelo Petrucelli
Office

Cite: "Casa Piedra Blanca / Pablo Lobos Pedrals, Angelo Petrucelli" [Casa Piedra Blanca / Pablo Lobos Pedrals, Angelo Petrucelli] 09 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899420/casa-piedra-blanca-pablo-lobos-pedrals-angelo-petrucelli/> ISSN 0719-8884

