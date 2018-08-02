World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. South Korea
  5. Davide Macullo Architects
  6. 2017
  7. WAP Art Space / Davide Macullo Architects

WAP Art Space / Davide Macullo Architects

  • 21:00 - 2 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
WAP Art Space / Davide Macullo Architects
Save this picture!
© Yousub Song – Studio Worlderful
© Yousub Song – Studio Worlderful

© Yousub Song – Studio Worlderful © Yousub Song – Studio Worlderful © Yousub Song – Studio Worlderful © Yousub Song – Studio Worlderful + 22

  • Design Collaborators

    Michele Alberio

  • Landscape Architect

    Davide Macullo Architects, Lugano, Switzerland

  • Interior Design

    Davide Macullo Architects, Lugano, Switzerland

  • Partner Architects

    Park Yeongseok – Suh Architects inc., Seoul, South Korea / Jean Son – ISON Architects, Seoul, South Korea

  • Construction Company/Site Management

    Dasan Construction & Engineering Co., Ltd.

  • Waterproofing

    Insung Construction.Co., Ltd.

  • Window Construction

    Eagon Windows & Doors Co., Ltd.

  • Heating, Plumbing

    Songhyun Engineering Co., Ltd.

  • Electrician

    Namyeong Engineering. Co., Ltd.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Yousub Song – Studio Worlderful
© Yousub Song – Studio Worlderful

Text description provided by the architects. The architecture connects the identity of a place and projects it into the future. The new presence summarizes the values of a culture that considers carefully its gestures. Building today in the metropolitan city of Seoul gives us the opportunity to restore the built volumes to a human scale and interpret the spirit of a culture. An empty urban block is inhabited, pressed between the strict and incumbent city volumes: it becomes a fossilized tree that seems to breathe in the interstices of its geometrical fringe and expands the limited spaces of the city.

Save this picture!
© Yousub Song – Studio Worlderful
© Yousub Song – Studio Worlderful

The macro scale is condensed in the voids designed by the new organism, coming alive thanks to the modeling of a cubic grid. Virtually invisible but tangible. A generator of the elements that contribute to the state of the comfort of the Dweller and his relation to his context. The new residence-gallery presents itself as a contemporary urban castle where living spaces are supported by production space. The spaces dedicated to the lower floors nourish and warm the people in terms of intellectual comfort.

Save this picture!
© Yousub Song – Studio Worlderful
© Yousub Song – Studio Worlderful
Save this picture!
Cross Section 1
Cross Section 1
Save this picture!
© Yousub Song – Studio Worlderful
© Yousub Song – Studio Worlderful

It is a succession of spaces, closed and open, full and empty, compressed and decompressed. It generates a perceptual map, translated into distinct moments of usability, yet still interconnected. The sequence of the spaces takes place through the dilation of one towards another, either adjacent or further away. The cube as a primary element, chosen for its symbolic strength and balance, escapes the rules of design.

Save this picture!
© Yousub Song – Studio Worlderful
© Yousub Song – Studio Worlderful

The architect's role is not to "draw" the project, but to manage the spatial organization of the elements (cube-tree) through the hypothesized use of time spent in traveling between and staying in the spaces. The perception of positive-negative is revealed in the large exhibition court on level -01. A surreal dimension is excavated, adding to the floating of cubic volumes in the city, bringing the urban soil and light to the foot of the visitor.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

In this newly constructed landscapes, there are alternating material expressions, from the weaving of the rippled brick to the sense of suspension given by the white smooth walls. The exhibition spaces tend to be neutral in their architectural language. We focus on the enjoyment of works of art that will live in these spaces, suspended between a sense of meditation and action. The exhibition spaces are calm. In their primary form, they express a feeling of retreat and participation in the worldview offered by the individual artist through the artwork.

Save this picture!
© Yousub Song – Studio Worlderful
© Yousub Song – Studio Worlderful

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Davide Macullo Architects
Office

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Gallery South Korea
Cite: "WAP Art Space / Davide Macullo Architects" 02 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899414/wap-art-space-davide-macullo-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »