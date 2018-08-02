World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  5. Ahaknap
  6. 2017
  7. Hotel M Gallery / Ahaknap + Saaha

Hotel M Gallery / Ahaknap + Saaha

  • 01:00 - 2 August, 2018
Hotel M Gallery / Ahaknap + Saaha
Hotel M Gallery / Ahaknap + Saaha, © Anida Krečo
© Anida Krečo

© Anida Krečo

  • Architects

    Ahaknap, Saaha

  • Location

    VILOVAC, Sarajevo 71240, Bosnia and Herzegovina

  • Lead Architects

    Kenan Brčkalija, Adnan Harambašić

  • Team

    Asmir Šabić, Hana Kevilj, Toni Cindrić, Nejra Durmišević

  • Area

    5000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Anida Krečo
© Anida Krečo
© Anida Krečo

Text description provided by the architects. M Gallery Hotel is set on 60.000,00 sqm of land at the foothills of Bjelasnica mountain in the heart of Bosnia.
The micro location of the building has been recognized as one of the most important attributes for the development of a project from the very beginning. Landscape elements and natural environment determined the direction of the entire project. The basic idea of the design was to create a strong relationship between environment and interior.

© Anida Krečo
© Anida Krečo

The hotel is placed at the very edge of the forest, whereupon the ground becomes so steep that is no longer suitable for construction. This position enabled the upper floors of the hotel to hover above a steep hill and to act as an extension of a forest. Shapes and materials match the surrounding natural environment of mountains, forest and rocks and blend with a landscape.

© Anida Krečo
© Anida Krečo
Basement floor plan
Basement floor plan
© Anida Krečo
© Anida Krečo

The hotel has 55 rooms and 17 villas. It includes two restaurants, hotel bar, luxury spa and wellness area with a modern fitness center with organic food and unique selection of conference and banqueting facilities.

Cross Section
Cross Section
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section

About this office
Ahaknap
Office
Saaha
Office

