Hotel M Gallery / Ahaknap + Saaha

+ 15

Architects Ahaknap, Saaha

Location VILOVAC, Sarajevo 71240, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Lead Architects Kenan Brčkalija, Adnan Harambašić

Team Asmir Šabić, Hana Kevilj, Toni Cindrić, Nejra Durmišević

Area 5000.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Anida Krečo

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. M Gallery Hotel is set on 60.000,00 sqm of land at the foothills of Bjelasnica mountain in the heart of Bosnia.

The micro location of the building has been recognized as one of the most important attributes for the development of a project from the very beginning. Landscape elements and natural environment determined the direction of the entire project. The basic idea of the design was to create a strong relationship between environment and interior.

The hotel is placed at the very edge of the forest, whereupon the ground becomes so steep that is no longer suitable for construction. This position enabled the upper floors of the hotel to hover above a steep hill and to act as an extension of a forest. Shapes and materials match the surrounding natural environment of mountains, forest and rocks and blend with a landscape.

The hotel has 55 rooms and 17 villas. It includes two restaurants, hotel bar, luxury spa and wellness area with a modern fitness center with organic food and unique selection of conference and banqueting facilities.