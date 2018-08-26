World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Czech Republic
  5. monom
  6. 2010
  7. Villa Bresson / monom

Villa Bresson / monom

  • 05:00 - 26 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Villa Bresson / monom
Save this picture!
Villa Bresson / monom, © Alexandra Timpau
© Alexandra Timpau

© Alexandra Timpau © Alexandra Timpau © Alexandra Timpau © Alexandra Timpau + 20

      Save this picture!
      © Alexandra Timpau
      © Alexandra Timpau

      Bresson. Quiet part of the city, named after a nearby mineshaft, was built in first decades of 20.centrury. Originaly houses for labour and clerk class are placed in regular and well-arranged urban structure. Since the time of construction they have gained more layers and forms. One of them was replaced by new villa, which reflects the needs of the present family and creates a contemporary layer, while respecting the original character of the neighborhood.

      Save this picture!
      © Alexandra Timpau
      © Alexandra Timpau

      Aim. The idea of increasing the volume and usable area of the house, while maintaining the scale of the street and the atmosphere of 30s. Emphasis is on functional floor plan and on the connection of the house with the intimate garden, which becomes a extension of the main living space in the summer.

      Save this picture!
      © Alexandra Timpau
      © Alexandra Timpau

      Concept. The object is set in a row of houses, it doesn´t interfere with it. Due to the slight offset of the street from the road, a generous entrance to the building could be created. Through the vestibule man can go to the hall. The hall is directly connected with central living space, which spreads in simple plan libre over the entire half of the floor and flows through the large glass wall into the garden. The hall also has access to the toilet and laundry and to the staircase leading to the second floor. There are two bedrooms, bathroom, dressing room and grandmother´s studio flat. Both bedrooms have access to terrace oriented towards the garden. The link between back part of the building and the garden is the most important element of the project.

      Save this picture!
      First floor plan
      First floor plan
      Save this picture!
      Second floor plan
      Second floor plan

      Outside. Facade of the building keeps same level as other buildings in the street and the heigh of the house does not exceed the surrounding area. Street facade of the compact block is divided into two parts. The dark color defines the living space of the studio flat on the second floor, and also thanks to it, this part of the mass seems to be suppressed. In a light coloured part there is a figure resembling the concept of the original object, which is still visible in the neighboring house. Both street and side facades are tangible, with cut out window holes, which leads mainly to the service rooms. On the other hand, the house opens completely into the garden. Thanks to the large-format frameless glass with a sliding wall, the main living space blends with garden. The original apple tree is the most significant element there. The terrace on the second floor is also roofing and shading of the outdoor sitting on the ground floor. Round shapes, railing, and glazed surfaces refer to the 30s atmosphere of the neighborhood.

      Save this picture!
      © Alexandra Timpau
      © Alexandra Timpau

      Inside. It is simple and functional. Behind the generous glazing in the living room with a kitchen, mainly the garden creates a distinctive backdrop of the interior - an apple tree, a bush with an eatable fruit, a stacked wood for heating, a neighboring greenhouse ... The bedroom, on the contrary, provides a sense of privacy due to appropriately large windows. Even the interior is blended with curves, softening otherwise strict rationality.

      Save this picture!
      © Alexandra Timpau
      © Alexandra Timpau

      Materials. The walls are composed of lime sand bricks and thermal insulation of mineral wool. The façade is preloaded with air gap in front of bearing structure, the surface is made up of compact FunderMax HPL boards. Its cladding is precisely tuned to achieve clean details and to support the human scale of the house. Horizontal structures are made of monolithic concrete. Exeption is the construction of the terrace and its roofing - a system of two horizontal planes with supports is made up of a sophisticated steel structure. Heating is provided by electric boiler, DHW heating by solar panels and recuperation is installed there.  The windows are aluminum and plastic-aluminum, floor surfaces are frome glued laminated wood.

      Save this picture!
      © Alexandra Timpau
      © Alexandra Timpau

      View the complete gallery

      Save this project
      Share in Whatsapp
      About this office
      monom
      Office

      Products:

      Glass Concrete

      See more:

      Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Czech Republic
      Cite: "Villa Bresson / monom" 26 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899406/villa-bresson-monom/> ISSN 0719-8884

      世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

      想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

      翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »