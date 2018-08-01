World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Framestudio
  6. 2017
  7. Timber Ridge Sea Ranch Cabin / Framestudio

Timber Ridge Sea Ranch Cabin / Framestudio

  • 17:00 - 1 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Timber Ridge Sea Ranch Cabin / Framestudio
Save this picture!
Timber Ridge Sea Ranch Cabin / Framestudio, © Drew Kelly
© Drew Kelly

© Drew Kelly © Drew Kelly © Drew Kelly © Drew Kelly + 11

  • Architects

    Framestudio

  • Location

    Sea Ranch, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Chad DeWitt, Creative Designer

  • Area

    684.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Drew Kelly
Save this picture!
© Drew Kelly
© Drew Kelly

Text description provided by the architects. Sited in lush redwoods forest of The Sea Ranch, this cabin is one of a series of Demonstration Homes commissioned by the original developer, Oceanic. Designed by San Francisco Bay Area architect Joseph Esherick in 1968, the 684-square-foot home was intended to exemplify how the Sea Ranch design guidelines could be used to build a well-designed, low-cost weekend cabin. The cabin’s 20’ x 20’ footprint consists of three levels, which open onto one another forming a loft-like space. Because of their elemental layout and small size, few of these homes remain in their original state.

Save this picture!
© Drew Kelly
© Drew Kelly
Save this picture!
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Drew Kelly
© Drew Kelly

Framestudio’s team recognized the cabin’s historic importance and sought to balance preserving the historic fabric while making alterations and updates to meet the practical needs of the new owners. A fully functional kitchen, the capacity to sleep six, and securable storage areas were among the priorities. Framestudio developed a scheme which restored many of the original details, hallmarks of Esherick’s design, using wood which had been reclaimed from alterations not original to the design. New interventions were conceived to contrast in color from the historical framework of the home but constructed from materials suitable for the age of the home.

Save this picture!
© Drew Kelly
© Drew Kelly

In the kitchen, the lower cabinets were replaced with a more functional design fabricated from baltic birch plywood clad in an ultra-matte black laminate. Appliances, including a dishwasher, were incorporated along with extra storage drawers in the toe kicks. The original upper cabinets were restored, and the exhaust system was rebuilt to the original design using an exhaust fan from the era. The two adjoining bedrooms on the upper level were intentionally spare in their design. The original closets were only alcoves that contained a shelf and bar for hanging clothes.  Framestudio designed fitted blue laminate cupboards for these alcoves, which include a secured storage, as well as areas for clothing, linens, and cleaning supplies.

Save this picture!
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan

The open plan nature of the home was preserved, specifically on the bedroom level, which lacked doors in the original design. Framestudio designed a full-height partition that provides privacy between the two rooms. When not in use, it folds into the wall, seamlessly disappearing into the rough sawn douglas fir paneling. The bunk beds in the second bedroom cantilever off the side of the main volume, adding a sense of playfulness to the simple geometry of the design. In the living room, Framestudio designed a built-in sofa, which houses additional storage and a pullout queen sized bed, bringing the sleeping capacity of the home to six. 

Save this picture!
© Drew Kelly
© Drew Kelly

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Framestudio
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Timber Ridge Sea Ranch Cabin / Framestudio" 01 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899378/timber-ridge-sea-ranch-cabin-framestudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »