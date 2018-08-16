World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Leroy Street Studio
  6. 2014
  7. Cube House / LSS

Cube House / LSS

  • 13:00 - 16 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cube House / LSS
Save this picture!
Cube House / LSS, © Christopher Payne, Esto
© Christopher Payne, Esto

© Christopher Payne, Esto © Christopher Payne, Esto © Christopher Payne, Esto © Christopher Payne, Esto + 15

  • Construction Manager

    LSS BLDG

  • Structural Engineer

    Blue Sky Design

  • Environmental Consultants

    First Coastal Corporation
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Christopher Payne, Esto
© Christopher Payne, Esto

Text description provided by the architects. The site is part of an unpredictable and delicate natural ecosystem on Moriches Bay, exposed to both heavy wind gusts, and ocean and bay tides that frequently flood the site. Successive storms had irreparably damaged the site’s existing, nonconforming 800 square foot shack and deck.

Save this picture!
Axonometry Diagram
Axonometry Diagram

Program
The Clients asked for a house to serve as a beach retreat for a multi-generational family. In order to accommodate the extended family, we designed a house with generous public spaces for entertaining, intimate spaces for retreat and privacy, a master suite for grandparents, a second master suite for parents, and bunk rooms for the grandchildren. Located in a zone, the new structure was required to be 11 feet above grade. The existing footprint could not be increased, resulting in a building volume of 36,000 ft3, a 40ft x 30ft x 30ft cube. Within this volume are conditioned spaces (a maximum of 2,400 square feet), decks and mechanical equipment. 

Save this picture!
© Christopher Payne, Esto
© Christopher Payne, Esto

Design Solution
Conceived of as a floating cube perched on timber piles, hovering over the wetlands, the house is a deceivingly simple platonic mass that conceals a complex multi-level dwelling and exterior spaces within its volume. The approach is a wrapping boardwalk that rises to the elevated entrance cut into the surface of the cube. The project embraces the tension between the floating form of the house with the grounded raw concrete box containing the septic system and planted with a garden of native plants.

Save this picture!
© Christopher Payne, Esto
© Christopher Payne, Esto

The façade is a playful composition of carefully located openings that obscure the scale of the building and highlight scenic views out to the surrounding water. The design has four split levels, allowing each zone of the house to have a distinct spatial experience. Within, there are intimate spaces for retreat and privacy, as well as open loft-like spaces for entertaining. The central stair divides the house into two sides. To the north, public gathering spaces overlook the bay. To the south, private bedroom spaces have views of the ocean.

Save this picture!
© Christopher Payne, Esto
© Christopher Payne, Esto
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Christopher Payne, Esto
© Christopher Payne, Esto

Given the constraints of a modest budget and a challenging site with no infrastructure, the house represents the concerted effort to combine high design, environmental sensitivity, and economical use of resources. Integral to this was our studio’s design-build project delivery approach. The flexibility of integrated architectural and construction services allowed not only a truer implementation of our design but a more responsive budgeting and value engineering process that allowed the project to be delivered under budget.

Save this picture!
© Christopher Payne, Esto
© Christopher Payne, Esto

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Leroy Street Studio
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Cube House / LSS" 16 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899377/cube-house-lss/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »